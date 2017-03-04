MBB: Wofford ends Mocs’ season in SoCon Quarterfinals

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

ASHEVILLE, N.C.-The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team wrapped up the 2016-17 season on Saturday afternoon as the Mocs fell to Wofford 79-67 in the Quarterfinals of the SoCon Tournament at U.S. Cellular Center. The Wofford Terriers advance to face UNCG in the Semifinals on Sunday.

First team All-SoCon member Fletcher Magee added 24 points for Wofford including 20 second half points. Senior Eric Garcia added 18 points, five assists and four rebounds for Wofford including a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

“Obviously extremely disappointed in the ending to our season,” said Head Coach Matt McCall. “I have to give Wofford a tremendous amount of credit. They made some difficult threes in the second half, but that’s what those guys do. Fletcher Magee is a great shot maker and he made some tough ones. You have to tip your hat on some of those that he made.”

Wofford started the game on a good note as the Terriers jumped out to a 16-10 lead following a jumper from Cameron Jackson with 12:17 left in the first half. The Mocs cut the lead down to 20-19 after a 3-pointer from senior Tre’ McLean, Charleston, South Carolina, with 8:25 left until halftime.

The game went back and forth in the last eight minutes of the first half until senior Johnathan Burroughs-Cook, Memphis, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 31-31 heading into halftime.

Wofford came out of halftime on a 7-0 run to take a 38-31 lead with 18:04 left to play. The Mocs were able to cut the lead down to 53-49 following a dunk from sophomore Makinde London, Nashville, but that was the closest the game got in the second half.

Every time the Mocs made the game interesting, Wofford would answer with big shot after big shot. The Terriers shot 59.3 percent in the second half including 8-for-14 from beyond the arc.

“We kept fighting,” said McCall about how his team answered big shots from Wofford. “We changed up defenses and it was pretty good for three or four possessions. We just had some costly turnovers that they capitalized on. The eight threes though in the second half made a difference.”

The Mocs finished the afternoon with 14 turnovers and Wofford converted 20 points off those turnovers.

The main difference in the game was Wofford’s all-around shooting. The Terriers finished the game 17-for-19 for an impressive 89.5 percent from the foul line, 10-for-23 from 3-point range and an overall 50 percent from the field.

McLean filled the box score for the Mocs as the senior finished with a team-high 18 points, nine rebounds and career-high eight assists in his final game. Senior Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Georgia, added 13 points and three rebounds to wrap up his career at UTC.

“I think this senior class should be celebrated,” said McCall following the loss. “I don’t think this senior class should be remembered, at all, for how this season ended. I think they should be remembered by the best season in school history, the best record in school history.”

The 2016-17 senior class finished with 70 wins over the past three seasons including the best season in school history last season. The Mocs finished the 2015-16 season 29-6 and won the SoCon regular season and tournament championship.