Mean Mug opens second location in North Shore

Mean Mug, one of Chattanooga’s locally owned coffee shops, has opened a new location this past October in North Shore.

The Southside location of Mean Mug has been the home of coffee enthusiasts since 2011 before the recent expansion to a second location to serve a growing section of the city. Owner Matt Lewis and his partner, Monica, founded the original Main Street location after both seeing a need for a coffee shop that not only sold great coffee, but substantial food to pair with it.

“We felt that there was a vacancy of places in Chattanooga where you could have both,” said Lewis.

While in the process of looking for a place to live, Lewis stumbled upon a vacant building that had not only a living space, but a space to turn their idea of a coffee shop into reality. This purchase became the beginning of Mean Mug.

As the city of Chattanooga has developed and grown in numbers so has the business at Mean Mug. With increased foot traffic, Lewis felt there was a need to open a second location to serve the flourishing community.

“Our lines were out the door every morning,” said Lewis, “We definitely felt like there was a market for a second location.”

Mean Mug’s brand new location offers a spacious environment where customers can explore while waiting for their coffee and take note of the modern art displayed on the walls. With a variety of seating options, customers can have a quiet space to work or have an intimate coffee with a friend without feeling overwhelmed or intimidated.

Customers are greeted as soon as they walk in with a beautiful chandelier and a couch for lounging or a picture for their social media. Like their original location, the Mean Mug at North Shore offers a full menu giving customers the option of having a full meal or a quick snack.

Mckenzie Hoskins, a sophomore at UTC from Harrogate, Tenn., has been an avid Mean Mug costumer since the opening of their North Shore location.

“I love to study at Mean Mug because it’s such a chill environment,” said Hoskins. “The soft music and the smell of coffee is perfect.”

Like others, Hoskins also loves the uniqueness of the space, and the different art elements all throughout the shop. With modern art, plants and statement furniture, Mean Mug sets itself apart from the rest.

“It’s so aesthetically pleasing,” said Hoskins, “and the coffee is top notch.”

With the open space that the North Shore location provides, the new location roasts their coffee in house. The roasting area is in the center of the shop, allowing customers to openly ask questions and being involved in the roasting process learning from more of a creative perspective.

Mean Mug creates a calm and unique environment for students, young professionals and families to enjoy great coffee as well as a diverse menu whether you are on the go, or coming in for a long work day.

“We wanted a comfortable and approachable coffee shop environment,” said Lewis. “We always want to be humble and hospitable for our guests.”

For more information on the new location and anything Mean Mug, visit their website meanmugcoffee.com.