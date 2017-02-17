Mellow Mushroom to host fundraiser for Chattanooga Girls Rock

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer — Are you looking for inspiration? Do you want to give back? Do you want a fun way to help the community? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then look no further than Mellow Mushroom.

On Feb. 19, from 5 to 11 p.m., Mellow Mushroom’s downtown location will be partnering with Chattanooga Girls Rock for their annual benefit concert.

“My niece attended their first [Chattanooga Girls Rock] camp last summer, and at the end of it, they put on a concert with the girls bands. We [Mellow Mushroom] wanted to get involved and find a way to help them,” said Jason Jones, owner of the Chattanooga Mellow Mushroom.

The purpose of the concert is to raise money for the Chattanooga Girls Rock camp scholarship fund. Not only is it benefiting the girls, but it is a way to bring the community together to support these lovely ladies.

The concert will have different musical acts, including some of the girls in the program. Through the performance, they will be able to connect with their own love for music and build their confidence.

Additionally, 10 percent of all revenue acquired at Mellow Mushroom on the day of the event will go to Chattanooga Girls Rock (CGR). The establishment is trying to get many people from the community to come out and support the girls; they will also be raising more awareness about the CGR summer camp as a whole.

The mission of Chattanooga Girls Rock isn’t just to bring music to the girls, but also to build their confidence and empowerment. The organization extends a hand to anyone who may need a little uplifting through music education, but anyone outside of the organization can donate and encourage the girls of the group by attending the event.

“What I like about CGR is that it is one-hundred percent local,” said Jones. “They are teaching girls how to perform music and overcome their fear of performing before the public. I think it’s a great model for a nonprofit, and I’m glad to participate in it.”

If you are interested in attending, then please visit chattanoogagirlsrock.com for more information. Tickets for the event will be $5 and they will go to the CGR camp scholarship fund.