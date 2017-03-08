Men’s Golf: Brault reflects on new culture and life before golf

By Anthony Sigismond, Staff Writer —

Between language barriers and climate changes, moving to a new country can be challenging for any ordinary student. For Etienne Brault, the bar might not have been set high enough.

The Mercier, Quebec native is entering his second season with the men’s golf team after a successful prep career north of the border. Brault gets a shot to compete this year for the team after being ineligible as a freshman and should get a chance to make an impact immediately.

But his freshman year consisted of more than just meeting his teammates. In fact, Brault, still had to brush up on his English with his native language being French. Yet, that seemed to be the least of his problems.

“I learned to read English from school, but to speak it I really had to be submerged in it,” said Brault. “What helped was that I had a friend from Texas and we talked every day. It was a little challenging, but I was expecting tougher.”

That’s not surprising, seeing that Brault has never been one to back down from a challenge since his best friend, Dominic, introduced him to golf at the age of 13. Since then, his love for the game has only grown, while his dedication for it goes without question.

The sophomore originally played hockey in his earlier days before coming across golf. While his home country is known for the sport, Brault was determined to be the best at his new-found passion and gave up hockey at 16 to prevent injuries and stay on course.

“My best friend asked me if I wanted to hit balls sometimes,” said Brault reminiscing on the day he picked up golf for good. “I liked it, but there was nothing much there. When I started playing with Dominic I just loved it. We had so much fun that day and I went home and told my dad I wanted to be a member and play all summer long.

“From there I started playing tournaments and I loved it even more,” Brault added. “I credit hockey because I am still really aggressive on the golf course and I like to push myself to the max and I think that comes from tough coaching in hockey.”

Brault attended Chateauguay during high school where he was the fourth ranked junior in Quebec entering 2015. With enough credits to enter college, he decided to hire an agent and look for a landing spot that was best for him and his future.

Fortunately, Brault’s agent was a former UTC golfer. However, his window of opportunity was slim to impress head coach Mark Guhne so making a statement was key. Of course, Brault stepped up to the tee and delivered.

“My agent told Mark you need to go see that guy play,” said Brault. “He asked me to register for a tournament in Florida so he could come see play. It was a week before the SoCon so he had to see me quick. He liked what he saw and now Chattanooga is like a second home to me.”

Now having the chance to contribute for the team, he dreams of big aspirations regardless it of it being his first year. Despite what the outcome is, Brault has shown that hard work and commitment do pay off in the end. For his team’s sake, he hopes that will not change.

“I would like to win the SoCon,” said Brault. “I would like the team to win the SoCon, actually. I would like for us to get a big ring, especially for my good friends who are seniors and are leaving at the end of this year.”