Men’s Golf: Mocs show improvement through first month of the season

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

The men’s golf team has had a busy first month of the season as the Mocs have competed in Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. The Mocs claimed a season-best eighth place finish at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Mocs have progressively gotten better in the first month of the season. UTC opened the season with a 13th place finish in the Carpet Capital Collegiate followed by a 10th place finish in the Shoal Creek Invitational. The season-best finish at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate capped off a first month of improvement for the Mocs.

Carpet Capital Collegiate

To open the season, the Mocs traveled to Rocky Face, Georgia, to compete in the Carpet Capital Collegiate on August 8-10. UTC finished 13th with an overall score of 892 and Georgia Tech won with a score of 850.

Individually, sophomore Luke Long, Fayetteville, Arkansas, led the way for the Mocs as he finished tied for 24th which was good for 1-over. Senior Phillip Hickam, Olive Branch, Mississippi, finished tied for 31st at 3-over.

Shoal Creek Invitational

Following the 13th place finish in Georgia, the Mocs competed in the Shoal Creek Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 25-26. The Mocs finished 10th overall with a final score of 883 which was 34 shots behind the winner, Wake Forest.

Individually, Long finished tied for 16th at 1-over and junior Lake Johnson, Chattanooga, finished tied for 29th at 5-over.

Wolfpack Intercollegiate

The Mocs traveled to the Wolfpack Intercollegiate and turned in the best performance of the season. UTC finished in eighth place with an overall score of 877. NC State ended up winning its own tournament with an overall score of 848.

Individually, Long finished tied for fourth at 5-under which is his first career top 5 appearance. Junior Etienne Brault, Mercier, Quebec, finished tied for 15th at even.

“Really proud of Luke [Long],” said UTC coach Mark Guhne to gomocs.com following the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. “He’s carrying us right now. There’s plenty of help for him on this roster whether it’s who is here this week or at home. The top five will identify itself as we move forward. That’s one of the strengths of our team. We have several guys who can perform at a high level.”

The Mocs return to the tee for a two-day trip to Atlanta, Georgia, for the AutoTrader Collegiate on Monday and Tuesday. The AutoTrader Collegiate will be played at Berkeley Hills Country Club.

“That’s three straight weeks we’ve played really well for 36 of the 54 holes,” said coach Guhne to gomocs.com. “The other 18 have been a struggle. We’re not going to be the team we believe we are playing two-thirds of the way. It doesn’t work like that. The good news is we are in week three with a young team that will get it going the right direction.”