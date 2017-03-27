Men’s tennis swept by ETSU Saturday

By Trevon Wiggins, Staff Writer —

The men’s tennis team was defeated 7-0 by ETSU Saturday in a Southern Conference match-up at the Champions Club. The Mocs were swept in all nine matches by the defending league champs and now fall to 5-12 overall and 0-3 in league matches. Despite the sweep, UTC Head Coach Carlos Garcia thought the Mocs showed a lot of heart and character Saturday.

“I know the score obviously was in one favor,” said Garcia. “But I think we showed a lot of heart and character. I felt like we played ETSU a lot better even though the score didn’t show that.”

Senior Nic Wilson, Bristol, Tennessee, pushed his No. 4 singles bout to three sets before losing 12-10 in a super-tiebreaker.

The Mocs will turn their attention to Furman who come to visit the Mocs Friday, March 31, at the Champions Club. Garcia emphasized the need to focus on the game and not so much on the school they’re playing.

“We’ve got to play the ball and not the school,” said Garcia. “Furman, again is another program that’s had successful history against us. There’s a little bit of a mental block that we have to get over but they’re vulnerable as well just like ETSU showed today. I think if we can play with a little more disciplined, a little more patience as well as consistency, I think we can play with anybody.”