Mocs Block among free game day activities for students

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

It’s finally game week in Chattanooga, the Mocs are headed back to the Scenic City to host the first home game of the season against UT Martin. Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. at Finley Stadium.

Since football is back in the Scenic City, here is a list of the many game day activities prior to the game against UT Martin.

Mocs Block Tailgate

The Mocs Block pregame concert is back for the second year in a row. Different from last year, the Mocs Block concert will now be at every home game this season. Walker Hayes will perform prior to the UT Martin game at 4:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street (on the scoreboard side of Finley Stadium). Hayes’ new single, You Broke Up With Me, has already been streamed over 11 million times and sold over 70,000 copies.

The pregame concert is free to all students and those in attendance wearing their Mocs gear will get a discount at Southside Social.

Former Glee actor Chord Overstreet will perform prior to the Western Carolina game at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. On top of being on Glee, Overstreet was also seen performing his song, Hold On, on the Tonight Show in August.

Moc Walk

Prior to every home game, the football team used to walk through the First Tennessee Pavilion in front of many Chattanooga fans. The Moc Walk has been moved this year and now will be from 20th Street on Reggie White into the stadium. The Moc Walk time is still the same as it will begin two hours and 15 minutes prior to kick off.

Mocs Flock

The athletic marketing department developed a tradition to get freshmen involved with the first home game of the season. Prior to kick off, freshmen get to run across the field before the team runs out. To be a part of Mocs Flock, all students are asked to meet at the Mocs Block student entrance at 5:15 p.m.

*Video courtesy of Chattanooga Mocs Athletics, Youtube Channel