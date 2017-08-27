Mocs fall to JSU in season opener

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

MONTGOMERY, Ala.— Offense struggles to get it going as the Mocs fall 27-13 to Jacksonville State in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl.

“Too many errors early on,” said UTC coach Tom Arth. “The big thing for us going forward is just our ability to learn from this and learn from our mistakes. We just have to take advantage of opportunities.”

It was a slow night for UTC’s offense as Jacksonville State out gained the Mocs 366-294. Jacksonville State’s Roc Thomas rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Thomas also added 68 yards receiving.

“He [Thomas] is as good as everyone says he is,” said senior Lucas Webb, Northport, Alabama. “He had a lot of explosive plays that we were close to making a play on but we weren’t able to make them.”

It was a close game throughout the first half as the Mocs trailed 10-6 going into halftime. Jacksonville State held the Mocs to 116 total yards in the first half.

In the second half, the Gamecocks’ defense continued to dominate as Jacksonville State cashed in on a 52-yard pick-six that extended the lead to 20-6 with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

Jacksonville State scored again early in the fourth quarter on a 59-yard run from Bryant Horn to push the lead to 27-6 with 9:44 left to play.

Sophomore Nick Tiano, Chattanooga, struggled in his debut for the Mocs. Tiano threw for 218 yards, two interceptions and one late touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The one bright spot for the Mocs offensively was junior Joe Parker, Castle Rock, Colorado. Parker was productive from the start as the Wyoming transfer added 56 receiving yards on six catches and one touchdown.

Defensively, the Mocs were led by junior Tavon Lawson, Talladega, Alabama, who contributed 14 tackles. Junior Isaiah Mack, Tunnel Hill, Georgia, added seven tackles with two of them being for loss. Webb and sophomore Kareem Orr, Chattanooga, each added a first half interception.

“I’m proud of the way our defense fought through adversity for a majority of the game,” said Arth.

Next week

The Mocs have the week off before heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the LSU Tigers on Sept. 9. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. eastern time.