Preview: Mocs football prepares for trip to LSU

By Kyle Yager, Assistant Sports Editor —

The Chattanooga Mocs travel to Baton Rouge this Saturday to face SEC powerhouse LSU at Tiger Stadium. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. eastern time.

UTC coach Tom Arth and the Mocs will face the toughest challenge of the season in their matchup with the No. 13 Tigers.

Coming off its tough season opening loss to rival Jacksonville State, UTC will look to bounce back in a very difficult contest.

LSU is coming off an uplifting 27-0 shutout win against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2. It will be LSU’s first home game of the season so the stadium will be rocking.

LSU poses tough matchups on both sides of the ball, but arguably the most difficult task the Mocs will have is stopping Heisman candidate Derrius Guice.

Guice is a 5’11, 218 pound running back, and he is electrifying. Guice ran for a school-record 285 yards in a win over Texas A&M last season. He ended last season as the SEC’s leading rusher after only playing in 12 games. His high-energy and explosive runs were pivotal in him winning ALL-SEC first team honors.

Guice has already started the season on a good note as he compiled 122 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over BYU.

UTC will be starting sophomore Nick Tiano, Chattanooga, for the second game in a row as senior quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Georgia, continues to serve his four-game suspension for academic violations.

The Mocs will be coming off a bye week, and they’ll be squeezing every ounce out of their extra week of preparation.

UTC and LSU faced off one other time, which resulted in a 26-19 win by the Tigers in 1954.

This will be the second game in a row that UTC gets to showcase their talents to a national audience. The players will surely be fired up as they get to experience a night game in Death Valley. The atmosphere is likely to impress especially since it’s the first home game of the season.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network alternate channel.