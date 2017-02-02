Mocs football sign 19 in Arth’s first recruiting class

By Calvin Smith — Staff Writer

Tom Arth completed his first signing class as the head coach at UTC with 19 signees.

In his signing day press conference, Coach Arth made constant mention of the character of the young men he’s bringing to the Mocs’ program. He highlighted key traits he seeks for his student athletes, “specifically we want guys who have competitiveness, toughness, and unselfishness”.

Coach Arth believes he has each of his guys have those characteristics despite his quick turnaround from being hired about a month ago as UTC’s head football coach.

Schematically, the Mocs’ targeted players who will fit into a pro style system. With the coaching staff’s background in the NFL, they’re looking for players whose game will translate to what is done in today’s NFL.

UTC reeled in a very balanced class this cycle, signing 8 offensive players and 10 defensive players. The Mocs filled important needs at skill positions such as wide receiver and defensive back with three wide out signees and five defensive back signees.

Backyard Talent

The 2017 class is headlined by two Chattanooga area athletes who can put on for the city they come from, Nick Tiano and McClendon Curtis. Students from Baylor and Central High respectively.

Nick Tiano- Quarterback

A transfer from Mississippi State, Tiano originally committed to Coach Huesman and staff but stuck with his commitment to Chattanooga and is now enrolled in classes. A former 3 star recruit, ranked as a 85 by the 24/7 sports composite coming out of high school. Tiano adds nice immediate depth to an already deep QB room for the Mocs and should be ready to compete for a starting job once Alejandro Bennifield graduates.

McClendon Curtis- Offensive Line

Curtis has rare size at 6’7 and 310 pounds with an incredible wingspan, he will be ready physically early on from his UTC career. Curtis had offers from FBS such as, MTSU, Western Kentucky, and Temple but chose to stay close to home. McClendon was a key addition for Coach Arth and his staff as a cornerstone up front.

The Mocs signed 7 other in-state prospects in this class, Coach Arth made it known he wanted to recruit in-state as well as anyone. In the last decade, 9 players from Tennessee is the most UTC has signed.

Jacob Bailey- Kicker

A kicker from Mount Juliet high school just outside of Nashville, Bailey was a member of the Academic All State team. Jacob set a Mt. Juliet High record when he hit a 56 yard field goal his senior season. With Henrique Riberio graduated, Bailey could see immediate time on the field.

Cole Copeland- Quarterback

The second quarterback in this class, Coach Arth feels Copeland is the best quarterback in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2017. Standing 6’4 and 200 lbs., Copeland is a dual threat quarterback who had over 6,000 passing yards, 2,000 rushing yards, and over 70 TDs in his time at local Bradley Central High in Cleveland, TN.

Dakota Davis- Offensive Line

An early enrollee for the Mocs, Dakota Davis has the chance to get into the strength program UTC has and add weight to his 6’3 275 lb. frame. Davis was an All-Region offensive lineman from Bearden High in Knoxville, TN.

Jabril Malone- Defensive Back

A highly touted player in the 2017 class, Malone is a speedy DB from the Memphis powerhouse program Whitehaven. Jabril won a state title with the Haven his senior year. Jabril finished his high school career with an impressive 19 INTs. Jabril also ran track in high school.

Jordan Ferguson- Wide Receiver

Another product of Bearden High, Jordan is a WR with great size at 6’3 which makes him a tough matchup for an opposing DB. Ferguson recorded 9 TDs his senior season at Bearden en route to earning All-Region team.

Bryce Nunnelly- Wide Receiver

More size for Coach Arth’s wide receiver corps, Nunnelly is a 6’2 WR from local Walker Valley High School in Cleveland, TN. A multisport athlete, Nunnelly earned All-Region in basketball as well. Bryce is also a member of the National Honors Society with a 4.0 GPA.

Jeffrey Wood II- Wide Receiver/All Purpose Back

Wood adds lethal speed to this class. Standing only 5’8, he makes up for it by consistently blowing by defenders. Touted as “the fastest man in Tennessee” by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. From the powerhouse program Knoxville Catholic in Knoxville, Wood helped his team win a state title his junior season. The coaching staff loves how he will fit into the offense they’re going to run. Whether he’ll line up in the slot, in motion or even out of the backfield, Wood will see significant touches.

Backyard Talent: Part Two

The Mocs continued their pipeline into nearby Georgia signing 6 prospects from the rich recruiting grounds. It was vital to continue recruiting Georgia, essentially as a home state for Chattanooga, and the new staff accomplished exactly what was needed.

Chris Broadwater- Running Back

From the dominant Tucker High in Tucker GA, Broadwater led his team to the state title game as a senior. He ran for almost 1,200 yards and 22 TDs as a senior. At 210 lbs., Chris will grow into a physical downhill back that will punish defenders then wear teams down into the 4th quarter.

Brandon Dowdell- Defensive Back

An All-State DB from Crisp County high school, Dowdell had 7 INTs, 8 PBUs, and 39 tackles his senior season.The UTC coaching staff loves his versatility because he can play any position in their secondary. WKU and Georgia Southern were among Dowdell’s FBS offers.

Parker Mallett- Tight End

A big 6’3 220 lb. tight end from Sandy Creek High in Tyrone GA, Mallett was an All-State player his senior season and All-State honorable mention his junior year. Parker is an honor roll student and is a perfect representative of the character and family Coach Arth and staff love to have in their program.

Devonnsha Maxwell- Defensive Line

69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks as a senior led Maxwell to his All-State campaign. From Valdosta High in Valdosta GA, Maxwell was a captain as a senior en route to a state title. He has drawn comparisons to one of the best UTC pass rushers ever and future NFL draftee, Keionta Davis, according to Coach Arth.

Jahsari Patterson- Linebacker

Jahsari totaled a whopping 105 tackles as a senior at Cairo HIgh School. Another All-State player, Jahsari may be a little small right now at 6’0 205 lbs., but he has time to grow. He can play sideline to sideline with his speed. Due to his size and speed combo he may remind you of Nakevion Leslie.

Jamal Thomas- Defensive Back

Also from Cairo High School, Thomas is a 5’11 defensive back who also ran track. Known for his incredible speed, Jamal should fit in nicely at cornerback for the Mocs. He recorded 6 PBUs as a senior with 46 tackles.

Southeastern Stronghold

In the fertile recruiting grounds of the southeast, it makes a coaching staff’s job a little easier knowing there is talent just outside your backyard. Two signees from Florida and two from Alabama made every recruit UTC signed this year from the southeastern part of the country.

Ronnie Collins- Defensive Back

A long DB at 6’1 from Columbia High School in Lake City, Florida, Collins was an All-Area player. With 50 tackles, 5 INTs, and two defensive touchdowns, he is a playmaker in the secondary. Collins brings more length to an already long 2017 class.

DJ Jackson- Defensive Back

The Mocs’ second DB from the Sunshine State, Jackson hails from Fort White, Florida and Fort White High School. DJ also played QB in high school, while picking off 5 passes and getting 48 tackles. Length is a theme between several of this year’s recruits, and Jackson possesses just that with arms that measured 33 inches.

Zach Feaster- Linebacker

Feaster earned All-State honors twice as a DB at Beauregard High School in Opelika Al., but UTC views him as a linebacker. With his size it’s easy to see why, at 6’2 215 lbs., Feaster has plenty of room to grow into a legitimate linebacker at the next level. En route to a state title his senior season, Zach recorded 134 tackles and four interceptions.

CJ Winston- Linebacker

Winston is still very thin, he measures at just 195 lbs., but his 6’5 frame leaves him with incredible upside the Mocs’ coaching staff loves. From Gasden City High in Gasden Al., CJ appears to be a great fit at outside linebacker for UTC in the coming years.

