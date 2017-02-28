Mold in dorms causing student allergic reactions

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

Students have been complaining about mold growth in Boling and UCF and some have been struggling with allergies due to the mold.

Studies have shown that indoor exposure to mold can cause upper respiratory tract symptoms, cough, and wheezing in otherwise healthy people and asthma symptoms in people with asthma.

Boling resident Hannah Lillibridge is a senior from Chattanooga. Lillibridge has allergies and has said she has been affected by the mold in her bathroom.

“Last semester I was sick for about six weeks,” Lillibridge said. “I upped my dosage and changed medicines, but I was still having problems. There’s only so much you can do after that point.”

A housing staff member, who wishes to remain anonymous, lived in Boling last year and claims to have had mold in their apartment as well. They said that they found mold coming out from under their floor boards, on the walls in the bathroom, and it was also attracting bugs.

“Most people don’t know that Boling was built on top of a swamp, which is a very moist area,” the housing staff member said.

The housing staff member put in multiple maintenance requests for the mold and that maintenance sent RBS cleaning services to clean it every time.

“It just kept coming back,” the housing staff member said.

When Jackson Champion, a junior from Jackson, Tennessee, was working with Tim Payne Painting this summer, the crew found black mold in some of the dorm rooms in UCF.

“There was roughly at least one room per floor in UCF that had mold,” Champion said. “Some floors had more than others.”

The painting company’s supervisor contacted maintenance about the mold. Sometimes maintenance would deal with the mold, other times painting company would deal with it.

“[When dealing with the mold], we rolled a sealant on to the wall where the mold was located,” said Champion. “Effectiveness wise, the sealant is to prevent the mold from spreading further into the living area and help stop potential air contamination.

“However, the sealant does not stop the mold from spreading further into the innards of the building itself. That in itself can cause a big potential health issue because the mold can spread into pipe systems or ventilation.”

Associate Director for Housing and Residence Life Ryan Hall said that he was not aware of any recent mold reports.

Hall said that the Vice Chancellor for Student Development and the Director of Housing and Residence Life sets construction priorities for student housing, in collaboration with the UTC Facilities Department and that renovations normally occur in the summer.

“Housing offers an online work request system that is available to all residents from the Housing webpage,” said Hall. “If there are facilities problems in a student’s room, we encourage them to turn in a work order online. Our maintenance staff will respond to the request in a timely fashion.”

If any resident has an ongoing issue of any type, he or she is encouraged to contact his/her Resident Director and/or call the main Housing Office at (423) 425-4304.