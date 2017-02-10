Momentum from women’s march will continue with One Billion Rising

By Simone Edwards & Sylvia Shipman, Staff Writer & Assistant Features Editor — If you were fired up about women’s rights after the march, you can continue to show your support by raising awareness for violence against women at One Billion Rising on Valentine’s Day.

One Billion Rising is a dance party with a cause, making it the perfect way to support women’s rights and celebrate Valentine’s Day regardless of whether or not you’re in a relationship.

On Feb. 14, Chattanooga joins the largest global initiative to raise awareness for violence against women in its first One Billion Rising event at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center this Valentine’s Day.

One Billion Rising is a mid-day dance party that helps raise awareness about gender-based violence.

It was founded in 2012, and the event continues to grow larger and stronger each year, as millions of people in over 200 countries gather to dance.

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults, according to its website, is a community impact agency that has been empowering people to build better lives through counseling, crisis intervention, prevention and education programs for over 137 years.

This year, Partnership FCA will host Chattanooga’s first ever One Billion Rising.

“The name stems from the statistic that one in three women will be beaten or raped in their lifetime, totaling to a whopping one billion,” according to Partnership website.

Since this is Chattanooga’s first time participating in One Billion Rising, Senator Bob Corker and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will be there to address the crowd.

The Joey Winslett Band will be providing live music, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from the Grilled Cheese Emergency and Prime Coffee.

“The true purpose of the event is to make the difficult topic of domestic violence and sexual assault more conversational,” said Caroline Beatse, Public Relations and Marketing Intern at Partnership FCA. “It is an issue that happens behind closed doors and is very rarely discussed, but even more rarely seen. We want to get people talking about it because it happens everywhere, even in our own neighborhoods. And who doesn’t love to dance?”

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center (inside in the event of inclement weather), which is located near campus on MLK Blvd.

Don’t think you’ll be able to be there for the entire party?

Tune in to a radio station at noon and sing along to Aretha Franklin’s hit song, “Respect.”

Every radio station in the city will be on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

American Sign Language interpreters will also be provided by Partnership’s Deaf Services, allowing everyone to participate and enjoy this ground-breaking event.

What better way to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day, than by raising awareness, at a free dance party, for a good cause?