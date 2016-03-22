Moving forward after best season in school history

By Chris King

Photo by GoMocs.com

Chattanooga, Tenn.– With the 2015-16 season in the books, the Mocs managed to live up to expectations in a major way by earning a regular season Southern Conference championship, a SoCon tournament championship and a bid into the NCAA tournament.

Under first year head coach Matt McCall, the Mocs were favorites to win the Southern Conference coming into the season. Chattanooga lived up to the hype by going 29-6 and 15-3 in the conference to be crowned regular season champions. UTC would go on to run the table in the conference tournament by winning three games in three days to claim its first bid into the NCAA Tournament since 2009.

The Mocs claimed a 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and faced 5 seeded Indiana. Chattanooga would give the Hoosiers a good fight but would fall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 99-74.

Chattanooga overall had the best season in school history and they did it without their all around leader Casey Jones, New Orleans, La., who injured his ankle just eight games into the season. Even without their leader for the most of the season, the Mocs were able to claim road victories against Dayton, Illinois and Georgia.

The Mocs were very well coached all season long by McCall. From the first day he’s been at UTC, he has been very impressive with how he has coached Chattanooga to victory. Coach McCall was named SoCon coach of the year, after coming to UTC from Florida in early May.

Looking forward to next season, the Mocs should find themselves right back in contention for the SoCon title once again. Chattanooga is losing a very talented group of well-rounded seniors that played a major role in UTC’s memorable season.

The group of seniors consists of Eric Robertson, Huntsville, Ala., Alex Bran, Memphis, Tenn., Duke Ethridge, Lakeland, Ga., and Dee Oldham, Nashville, Tenn. Casey Jones would be joining this group of seniors departing from UTC but received a medical redshirt and will be returning for the Mocs next season. Even though Chattanooga is losing four key contributors from this past year’s team, the Mocs are returning a very veteran group of basketball players.

The Mocs return two time SoCon Defensive Player of the Year Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Ga., and first team all SoCon Tre’ McLean, Charleston S.C. Chattanooga also returns key contributors Chuck Ester, Geismar, La., Greg Pryor, Memphis, Tenn., and Johnathan Burroughs-Cook, Memphis, Tenn.

With this group of veteran players returning for the Mocs and with the coaching intellect that coach McCall has, Chattanooga should be heavy favorites to win the Southern Conference championship once again and find their way back to the NCAA Tournament.