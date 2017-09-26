New campus mural to liven up Heritage Plaza

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer —

A mural is scheduled to be painted on the wall outside of the UC and across from the Regions ATM machines, and those in charge of the mural hope it will connect the university with the larger city of Chattanooga.

The mural is being funded by SGA. Jessica Green, who is a senator and also a member of the committee in charge of the mural, talked about the want to get as much student involvement as possible.

“During the process of deciding what we wanted to have painted on the mural, the idea of allowing the students to help design was put on the table,” she said. “Everyone in our committee loved this idea, because it achieves the goal of letting the students be connected and involved with projects here on campus.”

The actual design of the mural has yet to be decided. Because the mural is still in the early stages of design, SGA asked students to submit their own design ideas through an online forum; the designs had to have some relation to the theme. The mural designs were required to be submitted by Friday, and SGA has been reviewing designs they have received since then.

SGA hopes to get local muralist, Kevin Bate to paint the mural. Bate has painted several murals around the city, including “The Fallen Five,” mural on McCallie Avenue, which honors the five service men who were killed at the Naval Reserve Center on July 16, 2015.

Tucker McClendon, the campus observations chair for SGA, said the committee originally hoped to have the mural done by homecoming, but has since set the goal for the mural to be completed by the end of the semester.

“It will definitely be done by the end of this semester,” said McClendon.

Green said that the committee wanted to put a mural on campus as a way of connecting the university with the city.

“The mural’s goal, and the ultimate reason why Tucker and our committee planned it, was to give UTC a piece of art that brought the university closer together and the city to UTC,” said Green.

McClendon echoed Green’s statement and said that the mural is specifically a good way for the university to connect with the MLK Boulevard area.

“We see the mural as a way to better connect the community especially the MLK area to campus. MLK has dozens of murals and we felt UTC needed one and the administration agreed,” said McClendon. “It will also be in the heart of campus and we think it will liven things up in that outdoor patio area and heritage plaza.”

Count on the University Echo to provide updates on the mural as more details become available.