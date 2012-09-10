National Preparedness Month comes to UTC

By Sarah Kiefer, Chattanooga, TN–In the wake of multiple natural disasters across the country, UTC Safety and Risk management officials are working toward preparing our campus and students to be ready when disaster strikes.

Preparing for a natural disaster is often the last thing a college student has on his or her mind, but Shelbey Thompson, emergency management planner, is working to bring National Preparedness Month to UTC.

Thompson said National Preparedness Month is a FEMA-supported program that focuses on educating communities on how to be prepared for any disaster. This is the University’s first year to participate, she said.

“Our main goal is to spread the message of being prepared means taking action,” Thompson said.

A recent report from market research company Prweb.com showed that more than half of the people they polled reported being unprepared for a disaster. The survey, conducted by Persuadable Research Corporation, a market research company, found that people who are unprepared intend to “wing-it” in the event of a disaster.

Through the disaster preparedness presentations being held throughout September at the University, Thompson said she hopes to inform as many students as possible on how they can best prepare themselves for a disaster.

“Unfortunately, people don’t think safety’s important until something happens to them,” she said. “And we want to be proactive rather than reactive.”

Officials at UTC have proactive measures in place already, such as UTC alert text messages and emails, and new alert beacons in about 100 classrooms, Thomson said.

“The alert beacons display the same message you get in the text message but it also sounds an alarm and sends a strobe light into the classroom, then the professor can read the message and take action,” Thompson said.

She also said that students who want additional disaster information can purchase a weather radio, which can provide a more detailed explanation of the disaster.

Jean-Marie Lawrence, safety and risk management department intern, said students should also make an emergency kit to better prepare themselves.

“A kit will ensure that you have everything you need to grab in a moment’s notice in the event of an emergency,” she said.

Lawrence said a kit with 72 hours worth of supplies is the most important thing and the best peace of mind when it comes to disaster preparedness.

She also said that students can get more involved with campus preparedness through the Preparedness Task Force Interest meeting on Sept. 27 at 1:30 in the UC Signal Mountain Room.

“The Preparedness Task Force is for any student that is interested in being proactive on campus,” Lawrence said. “Members work with UTC officials before and after disaster strikes to keep our campus safe.”

Thompson urged students to attend the disaster preparedness presentations during the month of September.

The next two presentations will be held Sept. 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the UC Ocoee Room and Sept. 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the UC Signal Mountain Room.