Nautimocs provides students unique sailing opportunity

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer —

Whether someone wants to just try the club out or become a skilled sailor, the Nautimocs was meant to give students an opportunity to sail without having to buy a boat or join a yacht club.

The Nautimocs was founded in 2014 and currently has eight FJs, a class of two-man boats. Recently, the club got some more boats that leaders are in the process of registering to help keep up with recent club expansions.

Team practices usually happen weekly at the Privateer Yacht Club on Lake Chickamauga.

But when the team goes out for regattas, or sailing competitions, they get to experience new places to sail in. However, there are some budget issues that come with being a relatively new club.

“We are still fairly new, so we don’t currently have the funding to go [to regattas] at other times,” the team’s commodore, Samuel Crump, said. “To be fair though, with the wind in Chattanooga, the lake is actually a fairly good place to sail.”

As for big events, the club has what they call the “pig regatta” once a year. It’s a regatta in conjunction with the privateer yacht club where they roast a whole pig as part of the regatta. There are a few other major competitions, like the one held in Charleston for the SAISA, the sailing equivalent of the SEC.

Crump said that the best time he’s had in the club was in the past few weeks after some storms had passed through.

“This past week, we got to sail on Monday after the storms had moved out,” Crump said. “I decided to bring my girlfriend out and let her sail with us. The winds were very high that day and we flew through the water fast enough to create a sizable wake and had a couple races of our own.”

But Crump said any day they get to sail with enough wind is a good time overall for the club.

“All of our members seem to love the club,” Crump said. “We have a good time and sailing is fun. Since I have joined, I have yet to see anyone leave practice without a smile on their face.”

To find out about joining the Nautimocs, email Samuel Crump at ykq794@mocs.utc.edu.