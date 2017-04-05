New app benefits both diners and restaurants with discounts

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer —

A local company, with the help of some UTC interns, created a new app called The House that allows restaurants to “make offers” to patrons in order to help fill their vacant tables.

The idea behind the app is if it’s a slow night, a restaurant could offer specials at lower costs to those who come fill the spaces.

Kyle Tilley, one of app developers from Franklin, TN, was kind enough to share some info about The House app.

Tilley said the idea for the app came from knowing the importance of matching supply and demand for business. He said the idea would be good for students as they would be better informed about dining options off-campus.

The app works to connect diners with the restaurants so payment is not taken through the app. Diners can claim an offer and that sends them to an Offer Redemption screen that lets the restaurant know that they’re on The House. In order to let the restaurant know the diner wants in on the deal, they ‘claim’ the offer by specifying what time the diner is coming and how many people are in the party. Users then show the Offer Redemption screen to the server. The deal will remove itself from the app once the tables are full.

“It’s very beneficial for restaurants because we’re only helping them sell their open tables,” Tilley said. “We’re not taking any full paying customer’s seats and we’re giving the restaurant an agile way to offer up something special to members of The House to get people in the door.”

For now, the app is only available in Chattanooga. However, the developers will be looking to expand to nearby cities soon.

“We’d like to, at a minimum, be in a few more nearby cities such as Birmingham, Knoxville, Nashville, etc. by the end of the year,” Tilley said.

The app has 30 locally owned restaurants on the platform right now, which are all really well-known brands in the downtown Chattanooga area, and is bringing brings on more each week.

After about five months for app development, the app is now available for free on both iPhones and Android app stores and can be found by searching ‘Eat on the House’ or “The House Chattanooga’.