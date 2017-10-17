New changes will affect how students register for classes

By Jordan Bowen, Staff Writer –

Students could soon see big changes in the way they register for classes as a result of new programming from the Office of Academic Affairs.

The potential changes to registration would allow students to register for more than one semester of classes at a time and would eliminate use of the alternate pin number.

The current registration process requires students to meet with their academic adviser at least once each semester in order to plan out their upcoming semester.

After students meet with their adviser, they are given a six -digit alternate pin number to use upon registration and a time and date to register.

“The biggest change is going away from using the alternate pin, we are now going to use an administrative hold,” said Associate Provost of Enrollment Services Yancy Freeman.

Instead of using a pin number to register, each student would have a hold on their mymocsnet account, which would then be removed upon meeting with their academic adviser.

The hold is a way to guarantee that students still regularly meet with their academic adviser, while eliminating the hassle of keeping up with an alternate pin number, which has caused issues in the past.

“We’ve had so many students who have wanted to drop a course on the last day to drop and they couldn’t find their pin, and that causes panic for students, it causes a lot of problems,” said Freeman.

UTC hopes to implement the hold system by spring 2018.

In addition to eliminating the alternate registration pin number, UTC also wants to implement multi-semester registration, which would allow students to register for up to a year of classes at a time.

“Multi- semester registration will give students a map, so they know where they’re going next semester and they’re more focused and on target as a result,” said Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Jerald Ainsworth.

“We want to work with each department so that we can preemptively add more classes or potentially bring in more faculty for the upcoming semester when classes fill up,” said Ainsworth.

The university has also added safety net features to the program that address several different outcomes, such as if a student changes his or her major or fails a class.

“The reality is, sometimes, students have to repeat a class, or they change their major. The program will make it easy to drop or substitute those pre-registered courses,” said Ainsworth.

UTC sophomore Sam Sargent liked the idea of multi-semester registration.

“I think the concept of it could be super helpful, and I know personally I hate planning my schedule each semester, so this could eliminate a lot of that stress,” said Sargent.

Freeman said that so far, they have heard good things from everyone about the registration changes.

“We’ve already gotten really positive feedback from faculty and students, so we hope it is going to be a really great change.”