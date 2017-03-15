New gun bill shakes students, community members

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Students and community members are reacting to several new gun laws are making their mark on campuses across Tennessee.

Last year, a bill was passed to allow full time faculty and staff with a legal gun permit to carry a concealed weapon on campus with the approval from campus police. The only regulation is they not carry at UTC sponsored events and that they not be enrolled in on campus classes.

Since this bill was signed, thirty three faculty and staff members have signed up to carry a concealed weapon on campus. This number has grown from 19 in the last eight months.

This session, two new bills are working their way up. One of the bills would allow part time faculty and staff to carry a concealed weapon in the same ways the current bill exists. The other is House bill 884 which aims to allow almost any permit holder to carry on college campuses, despite who they are.

According to the Tennessee General Assembly, bill 884 “permits a valid handgun carry permit holder to carry a firearm at any time and in all places in Tennessee unless the permit holder has been drinking alcohol, is in a judicial proceeding, or is on school grounds and does not tell the principal.”

Erin Goddard, the local group lead for Mom’s Demand Action in Chattanooga, is currently advocating against the new law that is currently working it’s way through the Tennessee House and Senate.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a non profit, non partisan gun safety organization that was founded by a mother in 2012 after the Sandy Hook shooting. They currently have groups in all fifty states with five in Tennessee alone.

Goddard finds the bill especially concerning because of the vast amounts of peolpe who would have access to a guns on campus.

“That would allow guns to come onto public campuses, so it would allow students, faculty, staff, visitors to carry,” said Goddard. “It could potentially put some limitations on whether private business owners could keep firearms out off their property.”

This law would extend to anyone with a gun carrying permit. The qualifications for this permit include being twenty-one as well as to undergo a background check if you purchase through a registered gun dealer.

Cedricka Westmoreland, a junior and Child and Family studies major from Murfreesboro, feels that the idea of faculty and staff carrying concealed weapons is not such a bad thing.

“I do not think it causes us more harm, if anything it keeps us more safe,” said Westmoreland.

In response to the new 884 gun bill, her feelings begin to waver.

“It could be a good thing but I can only see the harm,” said Westmooreland. “I do not think everyone should carry a gun, in my opinion.”

Jenn Crawford, a sophomore and nutrition major from Philadelphia, is not entirely opposed to professors or faculty members carrying on campus but feels that the new gun laws are a “bigger picture issue” and everyone needs to calm down about guns.

“We get in these situations where peolpe think, ‘Well if you do not let me have guns then only criminals bring them in’ but we see everyday there are these accidental shootings who are supposedly responsible gun owners,” said Crawford. “Obviously something is not working here…everyday you hear a story about a four year old who gets a hold of a gun.”

While Crawford does not oppose guns all together, she does feel that there can always be the threat of danger when it comes to guns.

“Studies have shown that owning a gun can make someone more likely to instigate confrontation or be more aggressive in general,” said Crawford. “I do not want to say there is no such thing as a responsible gun owner but there is no such thing as risk-free gun ownership.”

The idea of a the new 884 law taking effect on campus scares Crawford.

“I think it is very scary, especially with the climate we are in where everyone is at each other’s throats,” said Crawford. “It is not that far fetched to think that if a professor says something that a student does not like that they will get out that gun and start waving it around.”

Crawford feels that this restrict free speech and the open dichotomy on campus.

Goddard and Moms Demand Action are not a “no gun” organization but they do work to educate and promote safer use of guns through gun regulation.

“The question that is important to ask is ‘Is allowing peolpe to be armed actually going to make campus safer?’,” said Goddard.

She feels it is important to speak to those the bill with strongly effect, like campus police and ask how it would effect the difficulty of their jobs as well as how it will change the way they regulate on campus.

“Their jurisdiction would go from a place where every few peolpe are allowed to carry guns to potentially anyone could come in off the street and have a firearm,” said Goddard.

She encourages the question of whether the type of crime statistically committed on campuses call for an armed solution.

“College campuses are traditionally places of exploration, of growth, of safety and college campuses are traditionally safer than the communities they are in,” said Goddard.

Chief of Police, Robert Ratchford and the rest of the department pushes education to those full time faculty and staff members who have the permission to conceal carry. In serious situations, he encourages a standard procedure.

“We recommend ‘Avoid, Deny, Defend’, that is one of the things we train on. We do not want the peolpe to get involved,” said Ratchford. “We promote that if possible, get out, that is avoidance, deny, hunker down and pull the blinds and then if someone is coming through the door, as a last resort, then defend.”

For more information about the new bill, please visit capitol.tn.gov.