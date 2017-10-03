New LGBTQ film festival highlights diverse narratives

By Anna Martino, Staff Writer —

Chattanooga’s first and only celebration of queer cinema, the SHINDIG Film Festival, will take place beginning Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 7 at The Palace Picture House.

SHINDIG Film Festival is a weekend long event, directed by Billy Ray Brewton, bringing LGBTQ short and feature length narratives, as well as documentaries to the the downtown area.

This is the founding year of the festival, after facilitators of the annual Chattanooga Film Festival decided that the city needed another opportunity to broaden the movie culture in the community.

“SHINDIG is an expansion of the vision to bring a hell-of-a lot more diverse and mind-expanding movies to Chattanooga,” said Chris Dortch, co-owner of The Palace and the director and founder of the Chattanooga Film Festival, a non-profit organization

This film festival provides the LGBTQ community a chance to have their stories portrayed to the public, and to listen and view the stories of others.

“Students could take in a lot more information on the queer community from viewing films on real life stories and struggles, while gaining more understanding of the LGBTQ community,” said Kat Rushford, a junior art major at UTC, and co-facilitator of Spectrum—UTC’s LGBTQQIA organization.

The Chattanooga Film Festival joined in full partnership with Tennessee Valley Pride to provide the features and documentaries, celebratory parties, and question and answers panels with the filmmakers.

“It’s cool to go to any event where the people behind it are curating what is seen. They’re picking selections that are awesome and mean something to them personally—what you get is a giant Netflix recommendation list at one place,” stated Dortch, owner of the Palace. “With there being only one theatre chain in the downtown area, there is only one company deciding what films the public can view, SHINDIG will fulfill the responsibility to show the diversity in film that is out there, but not always seen.”

Events begin Thursday evening with a preview of the feature “Alabama Bound,” followed by multiple screenings and parties Friday and Saturday.

SHINDIG is open to all ages, with admission for each individual screening being $10, and wristbands can be purchased for $35 that allow admission to all screenings, parties and surprise bonuses.

For more information on the SHINDIG Film Festival, visit https://filmfreeway.com/festival/Shindig.