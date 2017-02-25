Prestigious aerospace society recognizes professor

By Eric Wise, Staff Writer —

A professor has received high honors and accreditation from the largest aerospace professional society in the world.

Dr. James Newman III, professor of Mechanical Engineering and Computational Science Graduate Coordinator, has been named as one of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ (AIAA) Associate Fellows and has been inducted into the AIAA Class of 2017 Associate Fellows.

Newman has been and AIAA member since 1995, and achieved senior member status in 2012. He received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Old Dominion University, a masters in aerospace engineering from ODU and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. Newman has been at UTC for five years. He serves as a professor of mechanical engineering, a computational science graduate coordinator and assistant director for the SimCenter.

The fellowship comes as a sum of Dr. Newman’s sustained research and scholarly activity. Newman has been active in the areas of multidisciplinary analysis, sensitivity analysis and computational design optimization since 1994. Newman has developed software to perform computational fluid-structure, and fluid-thermal, interaction and analysis as well as pioneered new algorithms for evaluating multidisciplinary sensitivity derivatives and for uncertainty analysis. Additionally, he has worked closely with NASA, Navy, DIA/MSIC and Army researchers to incorporate these techniques into analysis software to provide computational design capabilities, and has utilized them for industrially relevant design solutions. Newman has served as a reviewer of several scholarly journals and contributed to two engineering textbooks.

“[The fellowship] is the result of service to the profession,” said Newman.

Those who earn the status of an AIAA Associate Fellow are individuals who have accomplished or been in charge of important engineering or scientific work, who have done original work of outstanding merit, or who have otherwise made outstanding contributions to the arts, sciences or technology of aeronautics or astronautics. A candidate for this honor must have at least 12 years of professional experience and must be a senior member in good standing of the Institute. AIAA’s website says that self-nominations are not permitted.

Dr. Newman was inducted at the AIAA Associate Fellows Recognition Ceremony and Dinner on Jan. 9, 2017 in Grapevine, Texas. He said his favorite part of the event was meeting with former colleagues from NASA and the free steak dinner.