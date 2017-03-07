Nighttime canoeing trip explores city’s history

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer — The beautiful scenery of Chattanooga is what draws people into the city, but what convinces you to stay are the various activities that surround it.

One of these activities that combines nature and history is Paddling by Moonlight.

The Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center will be offering moonlight paddles across Lookout Creek on Friday, March 10.

“We have several historical stops on the canoe trip. One is at Cumming’s Bottom, which is an area right beside where the Battle of Old Wahatchie occurred. This battle was the only battle in the Civil War that occurred during the night.

“It was the engagement that occurred just before the Battle Above the Clouds,” said Corey Hagen, Director of Education at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. “We will also cross under a railroad crossing and talk about the reason Chattanooga was such a valuable location during the Civil War. Transporting goods was one of the most important aspects of the war, so cities with large train depots were extremely valuable.”

Not only will you learn the valuable history of some of the most beautiful places in the city, but you will get to immerse yourself in them.

The moonlit water and trails will provide an atmosphere that you traditionally wouldn’t find in the city.

Additionally, all participants will get an up close look at many nocturnal animals, including raccoons, beavers and opossums.

“My goal in offering this program is to have people learn the importance of the animals in our ecosystem and learn that night time can be a fun and exciting time to enjoy nature,” said Hagen.

Moreover, the event has received significant support in the past four years, and they expect a continual amount of support this year.

Many people express their enjoyment of the landscape and the length of the tour.

So, if you are interested in the wildlife and history of Chattanooga, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

The moonlit canoeing trip starts at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets for the public are $10 per adult and $7 per child; however, if you are a member of Reflection Riding, the prices are $5 per adult and free for children.

For more information on Paddling by Moonlight, please visit reflectionriding.org.