Nooga Paws grand reopening

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer — Chattanooga’s locally owned pet supply store, Nooga Paws, will host the grand reopening of their completely renovated store this Saturday, April 1. Located in North Shore in a shopping strip occupied only by locally owned businesses, Nooga Paws initially opened their doors to provide natural and healthy pet products to the community.

As the city of Chattanooga’s community continues to flourish, the owners found that Nooga Paws was in high demand, but they did not have enough space to provide for the growing need of the community.

“We just needed more space… and we just kept getting busier and busier,” said Nooga Paws’ employee Caitlin Hyma.

This expansion will help the store better cater to the pet owners of Chattanooga.

“Now we have an inventory room to keep things in stock so that we have what people need,” said Hyma.

The expansion also creates a space for dogs and cats to receive training from Valor Canine Academy, a company partnering with Nooga Paws, as well as a brand new space for grooming.

This renovation will impact the store, as well as the community, by allowing Nooga Paws’ groomer to receive and cater to more clients. In addition, with the increased space, Nooga Paws will be featuring newer pet foods and providing the community with the latest pet food trends.

When asked what the grand opening will look like for attendees, Hyma said, “We will have goodie bags along with five or six vendors who will be handing out samples and giving information to customers.”

Attendees will also get to meet the groomer of Nooga Paws as well as a representative from Valor Canine Academy to give customers tips and hints on training their pet.

Don’t miss the grand reopening of locally owned Nooga Paws, hosted on April 1, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, visit noogapaws.com.