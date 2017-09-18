One of Alpha Gamma’s founding members shares heritage

By Chelsea Bailey, Staff Writer —

This fall was the first in which Alpha Gamma Delta, UTC’s newest sorority, participated in formal recruitment. The chapter found a home on campus just last fall, and the women who founded it brought their own talents and experiences to the table in their journey to build up their organization.

One founding member, Steffi Maboloc, a senior exercise science major and aspiring occupational therapist from Thompsons Station, Tennessee, has given her family a great deal to be proud of.

Maboloc’s mother, a physical therapist, inspired many aspects of her life, including her career path.

“I job shadowed and volunteered a lot at her nursing home where she works, even before I even thought about becoming one,” said Maboloc. “After job shadowing an occupational therapist for a long time, I was kind of in between those two. I originally decided to go with PT because my mom was one, and I would be following in her footsteps.”

This past summer, Maboloc had a slight a change of heart and decided to move more in the direction of occupational therapy after working at a camp for special needs children. She now wants to assist special needs individuals in developing fine motor skills, such as handwriting, cooking and folding laundry.

Her mother’s influence stretches far beyond her career aspirations. Maboloc’s mother and father immigrated to the United States before she was born, and they carried their culture with them from across the world.

“I eat rice like every day,” said Maboloc. “It’s weird to not have a meal with rice in a day.”

One thing that stands out to Maboloc about her inherited Filipino culture is their great respect for older members of their family and community.

“I really respect my elders a lot to the point where we actually ask for blessing,’’ said Maboloc. “We got to an older individual and put their hand to our forehead and it’s called ‘mano.’ It’s basically like a sign of respect.”

In Filipino culture, family is exceptionally important. The newest member of her family, her little brother, was a sweet surprise.

“My freshman year of highschool, my mom had just turned 40,” said Maboloc. “She told me she had a secret to tell me. She said, ‘I think I’m pregnant.’”

Looking back, Maboloc can’t imagine life without her little brother, who calls her “ate,” which is a term of respect meant for an older sister. Looking forward, she isn’t sure how long this sweetness will last.

“We’ll see how it is when he’s older and in his angsty teens,” said Maboloc. “When he’s 15, I’ll be 30. It’s crazy.”

Growing up most of her life as an only child, her parents put a lot of hope in her – specifically her father. He plays guitar and sings and hoped his daughter would follow in his footsteps.

“We would sing, and he tried to teach me to play guitar, but it just didn’t happen,” said Maboloc. “And then they got me into violin lessons as a kid, and that didn’t go well. They wanted me to be this musical prodigy, but it just wasn’t happening.”

What Steffi can do, however, is sing. After all the instruments she tried, it turned out, she could make music on her own, and her father is very proud.

“I do sing. I’ve been singing my whole life. I did choir in high school and took music lessons as a kid and did talent shows,” said Maboloc. “There’s actually a youtube video that my dad filmed when I was like 10 or 11.”

In addition to her biological family, Maboloc has recently found a panhellenic family here on campus.

“I am a member of Alpha Gam – It’s great. We were established the fall of last year,” said Maboloc. “Before I joined Alpha Gam, I felt like I was missing a little something in my life.”

One of her favorite aspects of her sorority is its philanthropic focus.

“Our philanthropy is fighting hunger, and basically we volunteer with the YMCA and the Chattanooga National Foodbank to help those in need in Chattanooga,” said Maboloc. “What we do is we pack lunches and stuff for kids in inner city schools and we have canned food drives.”

The cause really hits home with Maboloc and what she has seen in her time in the Philippines.

“My family wasn’t really food insecure, but like a lot of people around us were,” said Maboloc. “We lived in the city over there, and like you’d see kids on the street.”

To brighten up the lives of the children she saw, Maboloc took it upon herself to pack boxes of small gifts for her family in the Philippines to distribute at Christmas-time.

“I really want to go and do that myself one year,” said Maboloc. “Now, they can video when they give it to the kids, so I can see them, but I want to be the ones to actually give it to them.”

Steffi Maboloc will be graduating in May 2018 and hopes to continue at UTC in the Occupational Therapy program. She plans to visit her family in the Philippines after graduation, as well. They are ready to welcome her back and her for being the first in the family to graduate from a university in the United States.