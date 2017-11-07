Opinion Contribution from the Black Student Association: The Great Debate: A PWI vs. an HBCU

By Marshell Gimore, BSA President —

At Good Ole UTC we have exciting and challenging courses with so many great and opinionated people.

There’s so much diversity on campus walking through the UC, down Cardiac Hill, or into the library every night, but what about walking into a classroom and realizing you’re the only black male or female in there? Or what about realizing you’re the only black person in a class period?

Until college, many black students on campus didn’t understand what it meant when they said, “you have to work twice as hard” as the majority, that wasn’t realized until we were fighting to be called on in class, and don’t let the answer be wrong, that’s a whole other stare in itself.

But what if you walked into a class and everyone looked like you? What if you walked into a classroom and immediately you had that one thing in common without saying a word?

Welcome to an HBCU ladies and gentlemen. What does that stand for you might ask? A Historically Black College or University. Where the minority essentially is the majority. Home to some of the livest college marching bands and some of the most culturally aware black people you’ll ever meet. Those experiences appear to be nothing short of a movie.

So, many people ask why not go to an HBCU if you feel that you’re treated differently?

The problem is, many black students aren’t actually at a PWI (Predominately White Institute) like UTC because of the diversity aspect. We’re here because of so much more and so many different things. We’re here because UTC has some amazing dorms, and an amazing ARC or UTC has our exact major program. We’re here because while it can be a burden, standing out here is easier and that can work in our favor for a lot of different reasons. Sure, many black students have said “I wish I would have gone to an HBCU”, but for many of us it’s merely a thought because while it’s becoming a growing topic at UTC, diversity is not always the main are of concern.

When we look back it, for many black students we see UTC’S social culture as a reflection of the real world. From PWI’s we learn what it’s like to work harder, we learn how to not be overlooked. Most importantly we learn how to get ahead and bring our own with us.

Those lessons definitely attribute to why an HBCU might not have been at the top of some of our lists. So, would it be nice to go to an HBCU? Oh yes, the homecomings are “lit” and the fellowship and unity is all that, not to mention the parties, but do we have the potential for that space here at UTC? Absolutely.

It can be tough here as a black student not feeling like we’re being heard, cared for or looked after, but at the end of the day we’re here for a reason, and the main goal is getting that degree.