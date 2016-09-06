Government decision to outsource sparks protest

By Carson Cook, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Students and workers gathered to protest Gov. Bill Haslam’s plans to outsource facilities management on Tennessee campuses.

Last Monday, Gov. Haslam’s administration began negotiations with potential contract service providers, despite concerns from Democratic legislators, university employees and the United Campus Workers union.

The United Campus Workers union organized protests across the state for Gov. Haslam’s birthday, Aug. 23. On UTC’s campus, students and workers gathered outside the UC and signed a birthday card that read “Do the right thing, stop outsourcing now.”

In Memphis, Knoxville and Murfreesboro, opponents of the governor’s privatization plan gathered near Pilot gas stations. Haslam is a co-owner and former president of the chain.

“We want to tell the governor that we don’t think it’s okay to run our state like a business,” said Melanie Barron, a representative from the United Campus Workers and PhD student at UTK.

In 2013, the State of Tennessee entered into a contract with a Chicago-based facility management company, to manage about 10 percent of state buildings. Since then, Gov. Haslam has worked to expand the program and outsource facilities management in all state-owned buildings including prisons, parks and school campuses.

“It’s a bad deal for Tennessee,” said Barron.

Haslam’s plan would affect services like maintenance, cleaning and groundskeeping. Supporters of outsourcing believe contracting private companies increases efficiency and saves the taxpayers money. Critics say outsourcing lowers the quality of services and hurts the employees.

Barron said outsourcing would cause lower wages and loss of benefits for many facilities workers. Simone Edwards, President of UTC’s College Democrats agreed.

“We believe the privatization of campus jobs will result in workers seeing a drastic decrease in their pay and benefits,” said Edwards.

However, statements from the governor’s team repeatedly emphasize that current employees would be protected.

“If a state agency chooses to participate in the contract, continuous employment opportunities with comparable compensation and benefits will be offered, subject to satisfactory job performance. No current qualified and productive employee will lose their job because of a contract,” according to the facilities management initiative webpage.

An internal review conducted by Haslam’s administration said that outsourcing facilities management could save the state $35.8 million a year. This prediction released in March estimated that $10.6 million could be saved by the University of Tennessee’s campuses while protecting existing campus employees.

The governor’s numbers were met with skepticism from several university employees and state legislators.

“They’re claiming they can do a better job with no loss of service, no job cuts, no benefit cuts, no other cuts, everything is going to be better, but you’re going to cost less with no evidence to back that. That’s just a sales job that I won’t buy,” Tom Anderson, a buyer for UTK’s facilities office told the Chattanooga Times Free Press in March.

Some question if the governor is trying to fix a system that was not broken.

Nashville’s NewsChannel 5 Investigates compared data provided by state officials with Whitestone Research’s industry standards for facilities management and found that Tennessee’s universities were operating for less cost than the national standards. For example, Whitestone suggests it should cost $8.08 per square foot to manage UT Chattanooga, but the real cost is only $6.20.

Currently, a third party is reviewing the efficiency of current management and potential cost savings. This was an agreement made in February between the governor’s Office of Customer Focused Government, the University of Tennessee system and the Tennessee Board of Regents.

Meanwhile the state is moving forward and beginning talks with potential service providers.

“As students,we must stand firmly against jobs that keep people in poverty. We encourage students to stand in solidarity with campus workers and oppose Haslam’s privatization plan,” said Edwards.

Barron said students who oppose the governor’s outsourcing plan should get involved with the UTC College Democrats or the UTC Young Democratic Socialists. For more information on the United Campus Workers, it Facebook page, “TN is NOT for Sale” shares news about the outsourcing initiative.