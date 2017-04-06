Pairing yoga and whiskey for an intimate yoga and drinking experience

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer — If you enjoy yoga, are over 21 and appreciate a glass of locally-made whiskey, you will like what’s coming to Chattanooga.

Yoga and Whiskey will be held on Thursday, April 6, at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, formerly known as Tennessee Stillhouse, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Laura St. Peter, general manager at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, said, “Events Hatched reached out to us, asked us if we’re interested and put us in contact with Hot Yoga Plus; they coordinate everything.”

This is the first time Yoga and Whiskey is happening in Chattanooga.

Molly Snead, events and promotions manager at Events Hatched, located in Nashville, said, “Because we host other events, we have relationships with local and regional distilleries; that’s how we find locations for the Yoga and Whiskey event.”

Yoga and Whiskey started in Nashville in 2016, and it has been held at Nelson’s Green Brier distillery, among others.

“We look for [distilleries] that have space to sit people […] it’s a smaller yoga [class], but for the lovers of yoga and Whiskey,” Snead said.

The Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery has been around since 2014 and just celebrated it’s anniversary on March 24.

“We definitely want to do more events like this; [we want] our brand to be outdoorsy, young and fun- that type of lifestyle, and yoga is perfect with that,” St. Peter said. “We want to get involved with the community and connect with our target audience.”

Tickets are limited; only 38 Yoga and Whiskey enthusiasts can attend the event.

Registration is from 6 to 6:30 p.m., and tickets are available online as well.

The yoga class, led by Lisa McBryde from Hot Yoga Plus, will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the patio.

Afterwards attendees get to enjoy a flight of drinks, three neat pours and three miniature cocktails.

Per usual, attendees need to have a valid ID with them in order to enjoy their drinks. Anyone who is interested can tour the micro-distillery as well.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to another date or people will receive a full refund.

Yoga and Whiskey is similar to Yoga on the Field, which is held at the Nissan stadium in Nashville, but offers a more intimate setting.

Yoga on the Field, also hosted by Events Hatched, can host up to about 3,000 people, but so far, about 1,000 people have attended each event. This year, Yoga on the field will be on Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. Tickets costs $25, which includes one hour of yoga followed by a cocktail hour.

“It would be cool to bring Yoga on the Field to other stadiums, but we don’t have any plans yet,” Snead said.

Tickets for Yoga and Whiskey are on sale on the following website: xorbia.com/e/eh/yogaandwhiskey-stillhouse.

Tickets for Yoga on the Field are on sale here: yogaonthefield.com.

For anyone interested in touring the Chattanooga distillery, tours are offered at noon every day, seven days a week. To take a tour, people under 21 don’t have to pay. Anybody over 21 has two options: either pay $10 to take the tour or pay $12 and have a flight of drinks included in the tour. (Or for the ones who don’t need a tour, pay $12 and go straight to the bar).

The micro-distillery currently has three types of bourbon.