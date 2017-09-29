Photo Gallery: Feature Friday

Spike-ballers Christian Patton, Peyton Sparks, Aaron Hunter, and Jacob Goldsmith play out an intense volley at Chamberlain Field on September 27, 2017. They were preparing for the UTC club spikeball teams tournament on Saturday. (Photo by Rachel Smith)

Local Skateboard enthusiast Alex Rose slides to a halt at Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium on September 24, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Sherlin)

Kimberly Nguyen hits the mark, dunking faculty member Amie Haun during "Down the Dean" on campus September 21, 2017. (Photo by Shayne Perry)

YCAP staff member Roger Hilley plays basketball with members of the the YCAP after school program on September 27, 2017. YCAP is a local non profit who provide a place for at risk youth around Chattanooga to go during the week after school. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

Members of Lamda Chi fraternity practice their lip sync performance on September 26, 2017. The contest will take place Wednesday of next week. (Photo by Olivia Haynes)

Nikolaus Jones finishes some homework at Plus Coffee on September 26, 2017. Jones says he loved to come to new coffee shop to complete assignments. (Photo by Kristjan Grimson)

Jon Whitlock sings and plays the guitar at Market Square in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 23, 2017. Whitlock said he plays with bands but performs in alone in public places from time to time. (Photo by Chelsea Conner)

