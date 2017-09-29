Photo Gallery: Feature Friday
YCAP staff member Roger Hilley plays basketball with members of the the YCAP after school program on September 27, 2017. YCAP is a local non profit who provide a place for at risk youth around Chattanooga to go during the week after school. (Photo by Troy Stolt)
Spike-ballers Christian Patton, Peyton Sparks, Aaron Hunter, and Jacob Goldsmith play out an intense volley at Chamberlain Field on September 27, 2017. They were preparing for the UTC club spikeball teams tournament on Saturday. (Photo by Rachel Smith)
