PHOTOS: Homecoming game vs Furman

Freshman quarterback Cole Copeland drops back to make a throw in his first career start on October 7, 2017 against the Furman Paladins. (Photo by Ashley Day)

Freshman quarterback Cole Copeland tries to make a throw under pressure against Furman on October 7, 2017. (Photo by Ashley Day)

UTC coach Tom Arth and players run out before the homecoming game against Furman on October 7th, 2017. The Mocs fell to Furman 41-17 at Finley Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Day)

Senior defensive back Trevor Wright stands ready for the next play against Furman on October 7, 2017. (Photo by Vikka Schweer)

Mocs fans wave their hands in excitement as the Sugar Mocs launch free t-shirts into the crowd. (Photo by Vikka Schweer)

Members of the UTC football team hold their helmet in the air following the 41-17 loss to Furman on October 7, 2017. (Photo by Cade Deakin)

Senior wide reciever James Stovall catches a touchdown pass from Cole Copeland early in the fourth quarter. Stovall's catch brought the score to 34-17 early in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Cade Deakin)

Junior wide reciever Bingo Morton is being looked after by trainers and Head Coach Tom Arth during the game against Furman. Injuries have plagued the Mocs in 2017 and the loss to Furman was no different. (Photo by Cade Deakin)

Freshman quarterback Cole Copeland throws a pass against Furman on October 7, 2017. Copeland set a record for most passing yards by a freshman, throwing for 317 yards. (Photo by Cade Deakin)

Freshman quarterback Cole Copeland raises his helmet during the alma mater following the loss to Furman.(Photo by Isaiah Buchanan)

Noble Langley Orie & Kalah Vance celebrate winning Top Moc & Homecoming Queen at halftime of the Homecoming game against Furman on October 7, 2017 (Photo by Isaiah Buchanan).

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team fell to the Furman Paladins 41-17 on Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium. The loss dropped the Mocs to 1-5 overall for the first time since 2008.

Freshman quarterback Cole Copeland, Cleveland, Tennessee, posted a UTC freshman record 317 passing yards in his first career start. Copeland was the first true freshman to start at quarterback for UTC since 1995.

