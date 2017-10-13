PHOTOS: Homecoming game vs Furman
Mocs fans wave their hands in excitement as the Sugar Mocs launch free t-shirts into the crowd. The Mocs lost to Furman 17-41 during the Homecoming game Saturday evening. Taken October 8, 2017 (Photo by: Vikka Schweer)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team fell to the Furman Paladins 41-17 on Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium. The loss dropped the Mocs to 1-5 overall for the first time since 2008.
Freshman quarterback Cole Copeland, Cleveland, Tennessee, posted a UTC freshman record 317 passing yards in his first career start. Copeland was the first true freshman to start at quarterback for UTC since 1995.
*Photos in gallery taken by Ashley Day, Cade Deakin, Isaiah Buchanan and Vikka Schweer