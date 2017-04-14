Physical Therapy Services Department offers free sessions to students

By Jordan Renfroe, Staff Writer —

The Department of Physical Therapy Services is using their team of orthopedic experienced faculty and students involved in similar studies to offer free physical therapy sessions to students in need.

The program, managed by Assistant Professor Betsy Myers, not only allows students with early on injuries to be examined at no cost, but also allows students studying physical therapy to gain experience in helping patients.

The physical therapy program exposes practicing students to various cases in which they are able to execute real-life decision making skills related to patients. They are also given the opportunity to interact with multiple professionals, including nurses and nurse practitioners.

Myers felt that opening the pro-bono clinic was an adequate way to equip physical therapy students with non-traditional methods in preparation.

“UTC will be able to provide a more gradual transition into the clinical arena by providing mentored real clinical practice with faculty precisely reinforcing examination procedures and interventions learned in the classroom,” Meyers says. “Student physical therapists benefit from having a consistent starting point entering patient care in an environment supported by faculty who understand the students’ academic preparedness to date.”

Myers believes in the importance of hands-on training for her physical therapy students, but feels that the services that are in turn provided to students are equally beneficial.

“We are consistent with the ‘Students first’ mentality of UTC. We meet the needs of students who otherwise might not have the funding or the time to see traditional physical therapy.” Meyers says. “In addition, the university community gets to see how addressing problems early on might make large changes and prevent issues from magnifying down the road.”

According to Myers, the program has helped work with over 50 patients, and has saved those individuals up to $11,000 dollars in medical costs.

The clinic is available for scheduling on Tuesdays from 8 am to 12 pm, and Thursdays from 1 pm, to 5 pm. Services are provided from January 10th, and end on April the 17th. To make an appointment, the clinic can be reached at 423-425-2266.