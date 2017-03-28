Playlist: Spring songs

Heather Newlin, Copy Editor—

The next time somebody asks me what the most insane thing I’ve ever done for money is, I’m going to say it was the time I got paid to write an article where I tried to recommended music to my peers who probably have better music taste than me. But regardless of how badly this goes I’m still getting paid, so.

Here’s a playlist of songs about falling in love, wondering where time went and dancing; things college students associate with spring, the end of the semester and graduating.

Heather Newlin

Heather Newlin

Copy Editor

Heather is a Communication major with a minor in English Writing. If she’s not writing her blog or exploring Chattanooga with friends, she enjoys running, horseback riding and painting.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>