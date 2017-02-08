Polar Plunge combines icy water dunking and fundraising for Special Olympics

By Features Staff, Chattanooga, Tenn. — A call to all the daredevils of Chattanooga, the “Polar Plunge” awaits you. The Special Olympics Tennessee dares you to take the plunge this Saturday, Feb. 11, at Finley Stadium.

This event will give you the opportunity to get together with friends and family for an icy plunge that’s for a great cause. The “Polar Plunge” event will take place all over Tennessee to raise money for the 14,500 Special Olympics Athletes.

In order to participate in Saturday’s Polar Plunge, each adult plunger will need to raise a minimum of $50, and each child plunger will need to raise $40 in order to take the plunge. Once you have raised your funds, head to Finley Stadium and prepare to take a jump in the icy pool of water along with hundreds of other local Chattanoogans. Attendees can take the plunge while wearing anything except for a wetsuit.

“The idea of the event is that people are jumping into freezing water during the winter months. It’s one of those bucket list, extreme kind of fundraising events,” said Beth Teegarden, the organizer of all the Polar Plunge events in Tennessee.

Plungers will arrive at 10 a.m. to sign in and prepare to jump, run or tip-toe into the freezing pool of water. Go above and beyond and enter into the costume contest, which starts at 11 a.m., and at 11:30 a.m., the plunging will begin. After the plunge, you will receive a complimentary long sleeve t-shirt along with lunch.

Prizes will be awarded to plungers who can raise and donate more than $100, such as a tumbler mug, a flexi-freeze cooler and a spa robe. If you can raise more than $1000, you receive one of each of these amazing prizes.

The Special Olympics is a nationwide organization that offers year-round sports and athletic training events and competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The goal of the Special Olympics is to give individuals the opportunity to display their physical abilities, develop courage, make friends and have an all-around good time through the participation of individual and team sports. Special Olympics Tennessee offers 18 different sports and holds more than 100 competitions annually in the state. Each and every participant in any Special Olympics sporting or training event is given a trophy or ribbon for participating.

According to Teegarden, this Polar Plunge event is sponsored by the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Don’t miss the opportunity this Saturday to take the icy plunge for the Special Olympics Athletes with friends, family, and hundreds of local Chattanoogans. This event will be hosted at Finley Stadium with registration opening at 10 a.m. For more information visit http://polarplungetn.com/chattanooga.