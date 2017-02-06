Political messages subtly surround the super bowl

By Ashley Day, Opinion Editor–

This year’s Super Bowl was definitely one for the books, with the first overtime in Super Bowl history and the huge upset leading to the Patriots’ win and Tom Brady’s fifth ring.

However, I didn’t watch the Super Bowl for the game. I did what I always do and kicked back to watch the commercials and the halftime show, taking breaks to get food or check my phone during the main event.

As usual, several funny commercials aired, giving us great content from Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog baking together to Christopher Walken reciting ‘N Sync lyrics. This year, some of the commercials seemed to sneak political themes into the mix, despite Fox and the NFL’s attempt to avoid any political statements one way or the other.

There was an 84 Lumber commercial featuring a mother and daughter traveling North to cross the border into America, which originally featured a huge wall and the statement “the will to succeed is always welcome here.” Fox allowed the company to air part of the ad on television, but they had to jump the most controversial parts to online. It seems that they did get the message across eventually, with about 2.8 million views on YouTube so far.

Coca Cola and Airbnb had seemingly political commercials as well, both with strong messages about acceptance of all people. Airbnb showed men and women of different ages and skin colors with overlaid text about the importance of diversity.

Coca Cola’s ad actually first aired in 2014, and has been aired at several events since then. The commercial features “America the Beautiful” sang in several different languages, accompanied by (shocking!) people who were not all white. The hashtag #BoycottCoke was trending on twitter not too long after it aired because, of course, how can a commercial include other cultures or races without making some kind of statement?

Budweiser’s ad about the founder’s story of immigration from Germany caused quite a stir, with some people threatening to boycott it and others loving it. Whether it was intended to be political or not, no story about the American Dream is safe in this political climate.

My personal favorite was Audi’s emotional commercial about equal pay for women and men. Narrated by a dad about whether his cart-racing daughter will be treated fairly in her life, it really hit home with a lot of Internet users. Most of the negative backlash came from people asking the company to “practice what they preach,” and claiming they don’t do their part to close the wage gap.

Lady Gaga’s halftime performance was surprisingly not political, except for the lyrics of her songs, which preach inclusion and equality. She seemed to mostly play it safe in that area, focusing on her amazing performance including swinging from cables, drones and of course, the mic drop/glittery football catch.