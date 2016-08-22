Hank & Cupcakes rock Chattanooga

Emma Culp, Chattanooga, Tenn. – On Jan. 27, Chattanooga will be hosting Hank & Cupcakes at the Revelry Room. To this pop-rock duo, Chattanooga is not unfamiliar territory.

“We play a lot in Chattanooga,” said Ariel Scherbacovsky, who is “Hank” in the duo. “It’s one of our favorite destinations.”

Hank & Cupcakes originated in Israel in 2008, right before moving to the United States.

“We moved to the states to fulfill the American dream as they say,” said Scherbacovsky.

The band is currently based in Atlanta, giving them more opportunities to perform in Chattanooga. The unique band name references an American writer Charles Bukowski (Hank) and one of his lovers (cupcakes).

When asked how to describe the genre of music the duo creates, Scherbacovsky finds it impossible to categorize their work under one umbrella.

“It’s a tough question for us because I feel like we don’t make music that fits into one classic genre. It’s something kind of different…[it’s] in the realm of indie-rock and some pop to it,” explained Scherbacovsky.

The band, on top of creating this unique style of music, loves to perform.

“Playing music is a really big part,” said Scherbacovsky. “I love getting on stage and connecting with people through performances.”

The duo doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon, as they are headed on multiple tours to perform their latest album, “Cheap Thrill.” They will also simultaneously be touring with their new acoustic project they’re working on, called Starling.

“We will be touring pretty intensely with Hank & Cupcakes, but tell the Chattanoogans to look out for a Starlings’ show as well.”

Don’t miss the one of a kind indie rock-pop duo Hank & Cupcakes at the Revelry Room on Jan. 27 at 9 p.m.

Tickets for Hank & Cupcakes are priced at $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, visit revelryroom.com.