Preview: UTC opens SoCon play against VMI

By Chris King, Sports Editor —
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team opens Southern Conference play against the VMI Keydets tomorrow afternoon in Lexington, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. eastern time.
UTC and VMI are both looking to put a one in the win column after starting the season 0-3 in non-conference play.
The Mocs dropped the first three games of the season to Jacksonville State, LSU and UT Martin by a combined score of 93-30. VMI has started the season with losses to Air Force, Catawba and Robert Morris by a combined score of 112-20.
This is the 24th meeting between UTC and VMI with the Mocs leading the overall series 15-7-1. Chattanooga won last year’s meeting 30-13 on Oct. 22, 2016 at Finley Stadium. The last time UTC traveled to the VMI, the Mocs won 33-27 on Oct. 17, 2015.
UTC key players
#7 Nick Tiano– 536 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions
#5 Bingo Morton– 124 receiving yards on 8 receptions and 1 touchdown
#80 Joe Parker– 160 receiving yards on 12 receptions and 1 touchdown
#8 Isaiah Mack– 17 tackles and 4 TFL
#19 Tae Davis– 28 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack
#29 Lucas Webb– 20 tackles, 1.5 TFL and 1 interception
VMI key players
#2 Daz Palmer– 179 rushing yards on 33 carries and 1 touchdown, 110 receiving yards on 9 receptions
#46 Allan Cratsenberg– 24 tackes, 0.5 TFL
#9 Brian Lipscomb– 19 tackles, 4.0 TFL and 2.5 sacks
#96 Seth Mallory– 9 tackles, 2.0 TFL and 2.5 sacks
How to watch the game
The Stadium Sports Network will air the UTC-VMI game on Saturday afternoon. Locally, the game will air on MyNetwork Chattanooga. Here is a list of the different ways you can view the game on the Stadium Sports Network:
Internet– https://watchstadium.com/
Twitter– https://twitter.com/watchstadium
Stadium App- Available in the App Store, as well as on Apple TV
Chattanooga Market– MyNetwork Chattanooga, Channel 53-2
Nashville Market– WNAB-2, Channel 58-2
Roanoke/Lynchburg Market– WSET-2, Channel 13-2