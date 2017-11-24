Professor and students conducting drone research for military

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer –

Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science Daniel Pack has given students the opportunity to help conduct research for the military .

Pack was Professor (now Professor Emeritus) of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the United States Air Force Academy, CO, where he served as founding Director of the Academy Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Research. There he began numerous research projects for the military.

When Pack came to UTC, those projects came along with him along with a couple new projects.

“There is a project where we are working with The Office of Naval Research and that involves how to make cooperative munitions and rockets work together,” said Pack. “We are also working with the Office of Secretary of Defense on how to extend the operation of GPS receiver when there is an interference in the environment.”

There’s also a project with the Army on how to control UAVs using brainwaves, another project is with Defense Advanced Research Agency (DARPA) of Department of Defense (DOD), and another on how to make cooperative UAVs look for bad guys.

Pack oversees the students working on the projects. There are four undergraduate students conducting research, one graduate student, two PHD students and one Postdoctoral researcher. The students have different responsibilities and work on different projects.

“For those individuals who are working in the lab, it’s a tremendous opportunity for them to learn real world problems and develop solutions for those problem,” said Pack. “In particular, the project with DOD, it’s bringing another dimension of the type of applied research we do as a college and as a university to bring the name of UTC out to the world and show them UTC this type of expertise.”

Pack said this research can be applied to other uses aside from the military and that drone technologies will continue to grow and will be a big part of our future.

“Now currently in the commercial world there is one drone used to fly and take pictures, but soon everyone will use multiple drones and that’s the specialty of our research – how to use multiple UAVs to cooperate when they do things,” said Pack. “For example, I can’t move a big table by myself, but with the help of four people we can do it together. Similar to that, drones can work and perform tasks together as cooperative drones.”