Communications professor teaches law classes with help of mannequin

By Emily Morgan, Staff Writer —

A University media law professor is practicing a unique approach in the classroom with the use of a fictional character, more specifically a mannequin, named Quinn C. Law.

Dr. Charlene Simmons, associate professor of communication, introduced Quinn in the fall of 2013 as a way to make media law relevant to students by using scenarios that Quinn would “act” out.

For communication majors, media law is a graduation requirement. Throughout the class students learn legal concepts that will better prepare them as media professionals. Simmons also incorporates a teaching concept called team-based learning that promotes student engagement, critical thinking, and an interactive environment.

However, Simmons said the class can be somewhat of a struggle due to heavy memorization and finding it difficult to understand how it will relate to their careers.

“The class had historically not had the greatest reputation, students thought it didn’t seem relevant. The textbooks are pretty dry and rely heavily on case law, and can seem obscure and unrelatable,” said Simmons.

Simmons said she wanted to find a way to emphasize the importance of learning media law while still making it fun and interactive.

“When I was taking over the class I thought how can I make it more relevant and make it clear to students why they need to know about defamation, copyright, the first amendment, and privacy,” Simmons said. “So I thought let’s do scenarios and instead of memorizing cases and the law let’s instead put the focus on application.”

Simmons said in order to make the media law concepts as interactive as possible she needed a fictional character to portray certain legal scenarios.

After speaking with the department, Simmons was able to purchase a mannequin that would be a physical fixture in her classroom. Throughout the semester, Simmons will intermittently bring Quinn into the class to be featured in various legal scenarios.

“I have noticed that by him physically existing rather than just being a name on a piece of paper, it gives him a little bit of personality.”

One example of a law scenario that Quinn is often involved in is trespassing. Simmons said she takes Quinn with the class outside, places Quinn in different spots and asks the class if Quinn is trespassing or not.

Simmons also said that Quinn definitely helps hone in media law ideas by simplifying and manipulating facts.

“I have found interesting is students start asking when he’s going to come back to class,” Simmons said. “I think having a mannequin helps bring Quinn ‘to life’.”

As for Quinn and Simmons’ future together, Simmons said she would love the idea of digitizing him.

“That would be fascinating because then students could ask questions and he could answer them.”

If you’re interested in following Quinn on social media where he posts about real life media law scenarios, you can find him under the name Quinn C. Law on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Or for more on Quinn C. Law’s part in the classroom, visit www.utc.edu/faculty/charlene-simmons/quinn.php.