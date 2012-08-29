Professors and peers weigh in on student tardiness

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Whether it is in class or in the work place, being on time is an important skill to posses but students are still holding on to the old habit of tardiness and professors and peers are taking notice.

Most students have been late to class at least once in there life but it seems that for some the issue occurs more times than not.

Dr. James Arnett, a professor in the English Department, would estimate that the amount of students who arrive late is often around 5%.

He uses tardiness to determine a student’s dedication.

“I typically draw attention to the student’s tardiness, and use it as a reminder to the whole class in that moment, that timeliness is a virtue and that attendance counts in my class,” Arnett states.

He feels that he is understandable and often flexible for students who may be running from one class to another but always has chronically late students.

“There is always the chronic oversleeper who I’ve learned will sleep through the start of class no matter when the class is held, at 8 a.m. or 5 p.m.,” Arnett states.

Brittney Mertens, a post-baccalaureate student and biochemistry major from Smyrna Tenn., recalls a chronically late student from a past class that was constantly disruptive.

“Last semester I was in a big lecture hall in Grote and there was a student that came late every single day,” said Mertens. “She was fifteen minutes late everyday, super distracting… and I don’t understand what was holding her back from being on time everyday.”

For some students, it is more bothersome when the professor makes a big deal about a tardy student.

Elian Richter, a junior and communication major from Hendersonville, Tenn., states that he has definitely been late to more than one class and has experienced a professor that made tardiness even more distracting.

“I had a professor that was very specific about the way you enter the room if you were late. Obviously he wanted us to be as quiet as possible,” Richter stated. “He is known to stop class and lecture a late student if he thought they disrupted him too much.”

He feels that as long as the student is not overly disruptive, the professor should not take time to degrade or shame a student.

Dr. Michael Friedman, a professor in the Communication Department, feels that is less about the timeliness of the student’s presence and more important for the student’s work to be promptly turned in.

“It is apart of life to be late, that is not really my deal. However, the work needs to be there on time,” said Friedman.

Friedman’s philosophy on hard deadlines attempts to teach students a lesson that will follow them through school and beyond. All assignments are to be turned in by the time class starts with no exceptions.

“When you get out into the workforce and graduate, that is an expectation that your work always be done on time,” said Friedman. “Developing that attitude, that sense of pride… you would be surprised how it sticks with you.”

Chelsea Lamay is a super senior and chemistry major from Palm Coast, Florida has a similar outlook to Friedman. Lamay has never been late for a class. She recalls some of her strictest tardy rules were in her labs.

“If you are not there on the dot, they will close the door and you are not allowed in there because you have missed the safety instructions,” said Lamay. “It is good though, it is for a good reason.”

The University does not have an official policy on tardiness and many regulations on the issue are left to the discretion of the professor.