Project 541 Pajama Run to empower and support girls and young women in Honduras

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer — This Saturday, the Sigma chapter of Omega Phi Alpha sorority will be hosting a 5K Pajama Run in support of Project 541.

The Pajama Run is like any other 5K, but with an interesting and fun twist; instead of wearing running shorts and leggings, the participants will be wearing pajamas.

The run is one of the six service projects that the sorority has planned for the semester. UTC Senior Cecilee Dickens is the president of Omega Phi Alpha and is heading up the event while finishing up her first full term as president of the sorority.

“We tried to come up with the best way to make the biggest impact,” said Dickens. “We thought that this would be the best way to spread the word about Project 541 and what’s going on overseas.”

Founded by a Class of 2013 UTC alum Kayla Austin, Project 541 is an organization dedicated to “supporting and empowering girls and young women in an impoverished region of Honduras.” And their mission is to “give girls and women the skills needed to create a sustainable future for their family and their community.”

Austin now lives in La Moskita, Honduras and the money raised at the race is specifically going towards buying her a new van so that she has a safer way of transporting the children she looks after. The goal is to raise $5,000.

Many families are very poor in Honduras and for this reason, parents sometimes will have to send their children to orphanages until they are old enough to come back to their families and be married or work. Austin’s desire was to create an environment and place where some of these children can have safe homes and good educations so that they wouldn’t have to live in an orphanage while growing up. She now has five children that currently live with her that she looks after in Honduras.

Registration for the race will begin Saturday, April 8 at 8:30 a.m. or you can purchase tickets before race day on Event Brite. The race will start on UTC’s campus on McCallie Avenue.