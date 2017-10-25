Proposed parking plan rejected

By Haley Bartlett, Staff Writer–

The proposed parking plan that Auxiliary Services had hoped to implement in Fall 2018, will now not be put into effect.

David Seidel, assistant director of parking services, said the proposed plan was not universally accepted during the evaluation process.

“Overall it was a little more popular with the students than it was with faculty and staff, but the whole campus was not unified. There was apprehension,” he said.

The evaluation process was conducted with a survey that was sent to everyone on campus. Siedel said that in total, there were 2,363 responses in which 76 percent were students and 24 percent were faculty.

“We had 23 percent say ‘we like it as it is’, we had 56 percent say ‘well it’s better than what we have, but I still see challenges with it’, and 21 percent say ‘I don’t like it let’s leave it the way it is’,” said Seidel.

Seidel said that now auxiliary services will now start making some changes to the current plan, which will include reconfiguring data and maximizing permit purchases.

“We are expecting quite a bit more parking to be added, especially with the west campus housing. That will be a huge benefit with about 650 spaces will be brought on, and that should alleviate a lot of congestion,” he said.

The proposed plan has not been completely abandoned either. Seidel said they are keeping it in mind and doing further research.

“This plan has not been killed. It will not be implanted for Fall of 2018. We will keep at it, and if the executive leadership team and community is in more of favor, it is a plan we can implement,” he said.

While the department is trying to come up with a better plan, they also deal with complaints. Seidel said they try to handle the issues immediately either through email or phone call and pull up data sheets to help solve it.