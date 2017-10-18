Pura Vida reopens as a space for students

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer—

Chattanooga’s locally own juice shop, Pura Vida, has been revamped and remodeled for healthy lifestyle lovers to enjoy.

As of Sept. 29, the store has been completely renovated and transformed into a beautiful space for sitting with friends and family while sipping on some juice or having a healthy lunch. Haley Calamaio plays more than one role in the newly opened store. While being front of house manager, marketing director and social media administrator, she still finds a spare moment for each customer who steps through the doors making sure they feel welcome and educated about the products.

“We believe at Pura Vida that everyone should have the freedom to conquer their diets,” said Calamaio, “no matter what the limit.”

A huge influence behind the changes made to Pura Vida were within the organization of the menu.

“We had to condense,” said Calamaio. “We wanted our menu to be neat, easy to read and not overwhelming.”

While the old menu’s favorite features remain, the new visionaries behind the remodel have added incredibly healthy and affordable entrees to pair with your smoothie or juice. The additions to the menu are recipes created by the newest chef at Pura Vida and allow the staff to easily explain to customers what options they have.

Calamaio strives to show customers the healthier alternatives available to them when it comes to choosing where and what you eat.

“I want to provide those health benefits and good ingredients for my customers in a affordable way,” said Calamaio.

The new team at Pura Vida is also providing extra benefits to college students with student discounts and a space where they can come to work and unwind. Pura Vida has dropped their prices by 15 percent in comparison to other juice shops to accommodate students financial needs. The staff is currently in the process of creating a delivery system specifically for students to allow them the opportunity to receive these health benefits if they are unable to leave campus.

Along with a new menu and interior, the store also has newly improved hours. The staff uses Instagram as their biggest platform for providing information such as hours and menu items to the public while their website is being reconstructed.

“With Instagram, we can give you a clear representation of the food,” said Calamaio. “We want to give the public a visual effect.”

Calamaio hasn’t always been a health nut. After working as a car salesman for several years, Calamaio found herself drawn towards grabbing food after work that was convenient, but began noticing the negative effects it was having on her quality of life. It was then when she became interested in a healthy lifestyle, and has found herself healthier both physically and mentally through properly caring for her body.

“It all goes back to diet,” said Calamaio, “I could never go back to the old way.”

By using healthy ingredients in each item on the menu, she strives to give people the strength and endurance they need to get through their daily lives.

When asked what her favorite part of the reopening was, it was without a doubt having meaningful conversation with customers.

“Educating people [is rewarding],” said Calamaio. “Teaching people that when you put pure in you get pure out is incredible.”

As a young entrepreneur, she can easily relate to students attending UTC and the trials they face when thinking into the future. Calamaio wants Pura Vida to be a safe space for students to come and draw inspiration from.

“We want to be seen as more than just a juice shop,” said Calamaio. “Want to be an inspiration or a starting point for other entrepreneurs.”

In the future, Pura Vida plans to host open mic nights, catering opportunities, yoga and educational classes about healthy lifestyle.

The Pura Vida team asks students to spread the word about the shop and encourage friends and family to come out and see the incredible changes that have been made.

Students and locals can be sure to enjoy a healthy juice, smoothie, or entree by stopping by the newly reopened Pura Vida. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit @PuraVidaChattanooga on Instagram.