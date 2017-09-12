Q&A: Eslinger reflects on the upcoming wrestling season

By Trevon Wiggins, Staff Writer —

In his eighth season as head coach of the Mocs’ wrestling program, coach Heath Eslinger is excited about what his student-athletes are capable of doing for the 2017-18 season.

“Me and the other coaches are excited about the challenge this schedule presents our student-athletes,” said Eslinger. “We have some high-level competition in both a dual and tournament setting to get us ready for the conference season.”



When asked about some of the things the has team built upon this offseason, Eslinger mentioned the reduced amount of stress during the offseason and the ability for the team to grow as a unit.

“The summer was great because there was a lot of stress reduced in terms of school and competition,” stated Eslinger. “I think the greatest growth for us is during the offseason. The sun is not beating down on us and we can water the plant and let it grow. We just want them to continue to love training and have a vision in order to make great things happen.”

When asked what the biggest thing the team had learned last season, Eslinger emphasized the importance of building up his athletes as opposed to keeping them down.

“We learned that as a team, we can never let ourselves get down,” said Eslinger. “We were faced with some adversity and a lot of times, organizations would have let that move them south. We found a way to point this team north and that is a complement to our athletes and our coaching staff.”

The annual Blue-Gold match gets the ball rolling Saturday, Oct. 21. The Mocs then hit the road for the first week of official action in Virginia. The first dual is a Southern Conference matchup at VMI on Nov. 4. The next day, UTC is at the Hokie Open in Roanoke, Virginia.

“Our Blue-Gold is one of many things we use to gather information to decide who is the guy that we can trust, who is the guy that is going to compete for us November fourth against VMI,” said Eslinger.