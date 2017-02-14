By Addie Whitlow, Features Editor–

I’ll preface this by saying that I really like dogs, and I really like cars, so if there’s ever two things you needed to know about me, there they are. Over the holidays, my mom loaned me a children’s adaptation of the novel “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein; I say children’s adaptation, but really, it’s probably marketed as such because the text is larger and any ‘bad words’ are eliminated (don’t ask me why she had a children’s adaptation in the first place; her youngest child is 20 years old). Anyway, that’s beside the point.

“Racing in the Rain: My Life as a Dog,” which is the adaptation I read, is narrated by a Labrador/terrier mix named Enzo, after Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the Italian sportscar sharing the same name. The novel tells Enzo’s life story from puppyhood to seniorhood and how Enzo’s greatest aspiration in life is to be reborn as a human so that he can get behind the wheel of a real racecar, just like his owner, Denny.

Enzo spends most of his days watching Denny’s old racing videos and wishing he had opposable thumbs. Denny adopted Enzo as a puppy, and Enzo has been in Denny’s life from Denny’s start as a racecar driver, to when he got married, had a daughter and later experienced a devastating loss.

In his own way, Enzo is a bit of a philosopher, and he’s certainly wise well beyond his years. Enzo’s lesson is that, much like trying to drive a racecar in the rain, life isn’t always about going fast. Although not “actually” narrated by a dog, unless there’s something our dogs aren’t telling us, I personally believe this book did a fantastic job of describing what goes on in a dog’s head; Enzo thinks in a human-like way and makes some of the same smart mouth comments that I’d imagine my dog would say, if she could talk.

In addition to his personality as a whole, Enzo’s devotion to Denny, especially when he’s going through an extremely difficult time, reminds me of why dogs are considered man’s best friend. Enzo sticks with Denny no matter what, and he does everything in his power to make his best friend feel better. Close to the end of the novel, Enzo gets to ride in Denny’s racecar for the first time, and I’d like to imagine that that’s how most dogs who aren’t obsessed with race cars feel when they get to go for an everyday car ride.

I could say more about “Racing in the Rain,” but I’ll stop at the fact that I read it over the course of one evening. It may not be the love story of our generation, and it’s certainly not hard-hitting fiction, but it’s the story of a dog’s life, his fascination with racing, and his love for his best friend. Don’t forget; it’s narrated by a dog, too.