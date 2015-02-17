Racism still alive for most, according to survey

By Robby Gadd, Chattanooga, Tenn. — A study conducted at the University of California L.A. suggests a majority of U.S. students think racial discrimination is still an issue.

“I definitely think that UCLA is onto something,” graduate student Tanner Blue, Atlanta, said.

The researchers in the study surveyed around 153,000 students over 25 years.

When the study began in 1990, 18 percent of students believed that racial discrimination was a thing of the past. That percentage grew to its highest point of almost 25 percent in 2014.

Communications professor Elizabeth Gailey, speculated that the high tuition costs at UCLA may have led to an increase in ‘privilege,’ thus possibly resulting in 2014’s percentage increase.

Gailey also teaches the class Race, Gender and the Media and works on staff with the Africana and Women’s studies departments at UTC.

“I think that 100 percent of people should realize that we still have a problem with racism in our country,” Gailey said.

Students from around campus tended to respond impartially towards the 25 percent of students that believed racism was ‘a thing of the past.’

“Why do people not believe that, because obviously racism is still happening,” freshman Shannon Potter said.

Potter also referenced last week’s shooting in Chapel Hill, N.C, which claimed the lives of three Muslim students as a recent case of racism.

Also, some students say they still experience racism first hand while on campus.

“It’s hard to look out into a crowd and see the racism, but [harder], then, to experience it personally,” Freshman Lexie Johnson said.

Researchers also discovered that around two-thirds of students said that there was a “very good chance” that they would socialize with friends from different racial backgrounds.