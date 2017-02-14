Delayed rape report under investigation

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

A rape that occurred in October was reported to the UTC Police.

A female student came to officers to report the sexual abuse that occurred on Oct. 28th, 2017 around 2 a.m..

UTC police are currently investigating the situation. The abuse occurred in Lockmiller and the suspect is a male student.

If the student is found guilty of criminal charges, he could face up a sentence of 8 to thirty years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

Check back for further information as it is presented.