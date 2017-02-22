Razzled and dazzled by Chattanooga’s “Chicago” performance

By Sarah-Grace Battles, Editor-in-Chief—

Having never seen “Chicago” on Broadway before, I wasn’t as familiar with what to expect; but, I was pleasantly surprised and entertained for the entire duration of the 2.5 hour show.

“Chicago” is a part of the Tivoli Broadway Show Series and I attended the first of three performances at the Tivoli Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The musical centers around Roxie Hart, a nightclub dancer and housewife, who dramatically murders her lover after he threatens to leave her and her trip through the legal system.

With the help of the best criminal attorney around, Billy Flynn, Roxie is able to manipulate and trick the public, media and her highest competition, her cellmate, Velma Kelly.

Billy Flynn was played by Eddie George who won the Heisman Trophy while playing football at Ohio State University. He was also a first round, 14th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers who are now the Tennessee Titans.

My dad called me before the show to tell me to be on the lookout for George. I was really impressed with the talent of George especially because of the juxtaposition between playing professional football and singing and dancing in a Broadway musical.

The one complaint I have would have to be the noise level and inconsideration of the people who were controlling the lights. I was sitting in the upper balcony in the center, so if you are familiar with the Tivoli then you know that this is right under where the windows are that the lights are controlled through. (I’m sure there are technical terms for these things that I am unsure of—sorry theatre pros.)

While, it bothered me, it didn’t bother me as much as it did the number one “Chicago” fan in front of me who would turn around and very loudly and very obnoxiously shh the men who’s voices were carrying through the light window.

While I appreciate her desire for the light people to be quiet as did everyone else in our section, perhaps a more effective way to get them to be quiet would have been to find someone and ask them to relay the message instead of causing a more disruptive scene.

Overall, the experience was one that I can’t wait to experience again when I attend “Rent” in March and I am so thrilled that the Tivoli has this series. I would highly recommend attending one of these musicals when they pass through.

“Chicago” is the longest-running American Musical in Broadway history now in it’s 20th year on Broadway and won six Tony Awards in 1977 including Best Musical Revival. The next musical in the series at the Tivoli is “Rent” on it’s 20th anniversary tour, which shows March 8-9.