Reed arrested again, charged with trespassing on campus

Gabrielle Chevalier, Chattanooga, TN–Mocs player Keyon Reed was arrested Jan. 19 for trespassing after being banned from campus following an incident of reported assault on a police officer with teammate Muhasibi Wakeel the first week of classes.

Police spotted Reed after responding to a loud noise complaint in room 225 at Boling Apartments, according to the police report.

Responding officers collected Mocs cards and ID’s from the students found to be in the room, and one officer reported a male in the room was Reed, who is

criminally trespassed from campus, according to the report.

Reed, who is 21, along with the others in the room, was reportedly drinking with several underage University students, as well as two high school girls found to be in the room.

Currently, Reed is not a student on this campus, because he has a trespass charge against him, Chuck Cantrell, associate vice chancellor for communication and marketing, said.

“Since he has a criminal trespass charge against him he is not allowed on campus and therefore could not take classes, so he is not currently a student of the University,” Cantrell said.

Jay Blackman, associate athletics director for communications and marketing, said the new charge does not change Reed’s status as a football player just yet.

“He is still suspended indefinitely, as he was before this arrest,” Blackman said of Reed’s future with the team.

Reed was previously arrested in 2011 on a domestic assault charge, which was later dropped.

Any final decisions about his future on the team will be made after the current charges are addressed in court, Blackman said.