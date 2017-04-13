Reflection Riding now offering discounted student membership

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer — Since April 1, students have a new, cheap spot to hang their hammocks while enjoying nature—or to just take a break from college life downtown.

The Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center just added a student membership to their membership offers. The membership costs $25 and is valid for a year. Students age 18-29 can buy the membership online or at the location. If students would like to add unlimited canoe usage to the deal, it will cost an additional $30. Otherwise, canoe usage costs $15 a person for two hours, which includes the canoe, paddle and PFDs.

Non-members can visit the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center for $10 a day. The normal membership costs $50 per year, per person.

Susan Philips, director of Marketing and Development, said, “The student membership is brand new, we wanted to make it affordable for students to exercise, hang out or study.”

The Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center offers 317 acres, including 15 miles of trails, a three-mile driving loop and 1 mile of frontage of Lookout Creek.

“The loop is perfect to ride a bike or jog,” Philips said.

Events are held every Saturday and all events are free to members.

The Nature Center has a year-old red fox, Todd, a bobcat, hawks, owls and other animals.

“They are animal ambassadors for education,” Philips said. “We are thinking about specific, additional programs for students.”

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is located about 10 minutes from downtown Chattanooga at the base of Lookout Mountain on 400 Garden Road.

A few upcoming events are:

-Waking up with the Birds, April 15 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-Taylor Talks, April 15 noon to 1 p.m., which includes the red wolf feeding at noon and a Canoe trip at 1 p.m.

-30th annual Spring Native Plant Sale, April 20 2 to 7 p.m., for members only, and April 21-22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Frog Watch USA, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

More events or information can be found on the website, reflectionriding.org