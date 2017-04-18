Regional tuition rate expanded to freshmen and sophomores

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor­—

Starting this fall, UTC will offer its regional tuition rate to freshmen and sophomores from seven counties in Georgia and Alabama combined.

These counties include: Jackson in Alabama and Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Murray, Walker and Whitfield in Georgia.

Students from these counties will pay the price of in-state tuition plus 25 percent of the price of out- of- state tuition.

Tyler Forrest, assistant vice chancellor for budget and financial services, said the university is offering its regional tuition rate to more people because many people from neighboring counties already contribute to Chattanooga financially and participate within the community.

“It just really makes sense because these students- a lot of them geographically- are incredibly close to Chattanooga. They’re coming to Chattanooga to buy clothes and food and all kinds of stuff, so really they’re a part of the community. And on top of that, from a university standpoint, it didn’t make a whole lot of sense to us to just be filling upper- division classes with these students. We’d much rather get them as freshman so they can progress through the entire life cycle of being a student. We want to be a regional university,” he said.

As of 2007, this system has already been in place for juniors and seniors, and graduate students were added to it in 2009. WRCB said the university has gained more than $3 million in tuition from these students. WRCB also reported that Chuck Cantrell, associate vice chancellor, said that 179 students were on the regional rate in fall 2016.

Forrest said the expansion is in response to getting more people attend and graduate college.

“What I think it’s more correlated with than anything is getting as many students into higher education in Tennessee as possible to fast track them into getting degrees. It’s ultimately one of the governor’s biggest goals with the Drive to 55. He wants as many Tennesseeans as possible to have degrees,” he said.

Rachel Frizzel, a sophomore from Thompson’s Station, Tennessee said she thinks the university’s decision to expand the inclusiveness of its regional tuition rate is a good one.

“I think it is a good idea since we are so close to Georgia. It will definitely help the school out a lot too,” she said.

