Religious organizations provide sanctuary for students

Many religious organizations across campus are offering students a chance to take a break from from their chaotic schedules through shared worship, weekly dinners, community service.

Groups such as The House, The Wesley Center, and Hope House offer students a chance to embrace their spirituality and share their beliefs together.

The House

“Be known. Know Jesus,” is The House’s mission. House is one of many Christian ministries on campus that offers students a chance to not only get to know themselves, but to get to know Jesus. The group schedules open bible studies, retreats, mission trips, local service projects, and plenty of social events. Weekly meetings are every Tuesday at 8 p.m. at 650 McCallie Ave. You can also find members at their converted coffee shop, The Hub, on the other side of the building.

Jason Leonard, director and pastor of The House, encourages members to live up to their mission by “creating and crafting a space” to do so.

“We craft these spaces – in relationships, in physical space, in events – for students to be known and know Jesus,” said Leonard.

Leonard described The House as a place of refuge and sanctuary away from students’ hectic lives and crazy schedules.

“We are commanded by God to carry each others’ burdens, and we gladly do that at The House,” said Leonard. “Even when we are just having fun, we don’t do so as escape; we do so because we are whole human beings who need to laugh and cry, play and work, sleep and wake. Refuge and sanctuary are enjoyed best when we are whole.”

Leonard said challenging students to be more Christ-like when it comes to remaining inclusive is something encouraged.

“Jesus was criticized for being so inclusive and belonging to communities of various backgrounds. We champion it,” Leonard said. “We work to encourage our students to recognize the dignity of all people, to know their stories, and to love even their enemies.”

The Wesley Center

The University’s United Methodist ministry, The Wesley Center, aims to give students the opportunity to engage in the community and make long-lasting connections with other students.

The Wesley Centers offer various types of meetings all throughout the week. Monday is Dogs and Doctrine, a free hot dog lunch where United Methodist pastors from the area take questions from students about Christianity. John Wesley Life Coach Bible study is every Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Starbucks on campus. On Wednesdays, there’s a free lunch from 11:30 a.m until 1 p.m. at their building on campus. Every Thursday they have “Souper Thursday,” wherein students can get free homemade soup starting at 12 p.m.

Wesley at Table is a free dinner offered to UTC and Chattanooga State students starting at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion-based worship at 7 p.m. They also are planning a mission trip to St. Simon’s Island at the end of the semester, as well as a fall retreat.

“Be the presence of Christ on the campus of UTC,” is The Wesley Center’s mission.

“That means a lot of things to a lot of different people,” said Keith Moore, the campus minister. “In our context, first and foremost, you start with hospitality. We welcome a lot of people in and then we don’t make demands on people. As they get more involved they want to stay.”

Besides offering plenty of free food and weekly meetings, The Wesley Center encourages its members to connect with community by strengthening their roots to the Chattanooga area.

“Generally, when I see students that come to the university that don’t stick around and they’re gone after their first semester, it’s generally because they haven’t connected with the community,” Moore said. “If they haven’t made some sort of connection somewhere, it makes it really hard for them to have a reason to be here. Campus ministries, like the Wesley Center, give people a reason beyond just going to class to want to stay, it’s building those relationships in college that really make the college experience what it is.”

Reducing stress while making connections with other students is something The Wesley Center tries to facilitate.

“They find a place where they aren’t lonely,” said Moore. “One of the benefits for us is having a building that we can function out of. It’s also a safe, third place. It’s not campus, it’s not their dorm room, but it’s a place where they’re close to campus and they can decompress and have a breather.”

The Wesley Center is located across from the UTC Library at 607 Douglas St.

The Hope House

“Make God known by modeling the radical hospitality of Jesus Christ” is the mission of another campus Christian ministry, the Hope House.

Hope House meets at the historic Hope Family House, located at 808 Vine St. On Sundays at 6:30 p.m. they meet for a worship service followed by a $2 dinner (vegetarian options included). Mondays at 8 p.m. they meet for “Words Work,” a conversation about issues regarding faith. On Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., they teach the theological doctrine of Genesis and dissect some of the text in its original Hebrew. They also provide free lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tricia Dillon Thomas, the Hope House campus minister, said students gain a “theological understanding based on principles that point towards a God who cares, loves, and advocates for all and find a community who seeks to lessen the burdens of life while loving them as they are.”

The Hope House emphasizes the importance of being inclusive to anyone who believes in Christ.

“Some students are hesitant to walk through the doors of any ministry because they have been hurt by the church or are put off by the things they have heard or seen the church do,” Thomas said. “They’ve been told that they or their friends are not worthy of God’s love. It’s not our job as Christians to determine who’s in and who’s out.”

Besides the free Tuesday lunch, Hope House has food available for all students during its open-door hours. Tricia said this helps to ease the burden on students who have to choose between paying their bills and eating.

The Hope House also has a coffee shop downstairs that offers organic, fair-traded coffee.

In addition to providing food and coffee, Hope House encourages students to come as they are. Thomas said that welcoming everyone is Jesus’ radical model of hospitality, something for which they strive.

“Something happens at Hope that we don’t see a lot of on campus: that’s relationships forming over meals or coffee that might not normally happen in other spaces,” said Thomas.

